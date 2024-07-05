Anzeige
PR Newswire
05.07.2024
Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Replacement: Net Asset Value(s)

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Replacement: Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

This announcement replaces the one released at 11:36 am today which omitted to include figures. Please see below for the full announcement.

Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
As at close of business on 04-July-2024
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue317.77p
INCLUDING current year revenue318.28p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

