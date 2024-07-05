Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc - Replacement: Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
This announcement replaces the one released at 11:36 am today which omitted to include figures. Please see below for the full announcement.
|Invesco Global Equity Income Trust Plc (IGET)
|As at close of business on 04-July-2024
|NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|317.77p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|318.28p
|The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
|LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596