Integre Trans: CORRECTION: INVESTORS SHOW INTEREST IN INTEGRE TRANS

UAB "Integre Trans", legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) is under a restructuring process. The Company informs that potential investors have shown interest in the Company and are considering investing in the Company. Taking into account that additional investments would undoubtedly increase the possibility of restoring the Company's financial stability and would contribute to the successful continuation of the Company's operations, negotiations are currently underway with potential investors on the terms of investment in the Company. As of today, no legal agreements have been reached regarding an investment in the Company. However, in accordance with the legal requirements, the Company will inform the public if the relevant agreements to invest in the Company are concluded. Žana Kel, CEO