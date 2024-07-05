Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
05.07.2024 15:10 Uhr
Integre Trans: CORRECTION: INVESTORS SHOW INTEREST IN INTEGRE TRANS

UAB "Integre Trans", legal entity code 301888546 (the Company) is under a
restructuring process. 

The Company informs that potential investors have shown interest in the Company
and are considering investing in the Company. 

Taking into account that additional investments would undoubtedly increase the
possibility of restoring the Company's financial stability and would contribute
to the successful continuation of the Company's operations, negotiations are
currently underway with potential investors on the terms of investment in the
Company. 

As of today, no legal agreements have been reached regarding an investment in
the Company. However, in accordance with the legal requirements, the Company
will inform the public if the relevant agreements to invest in the Company are
concluded. 



  Žana Kel, CEO
