Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4 | Ticker-Symbol: R3D
Tradegate
05.07.24
12:42 Uhr
10,495 Euro
+0,040
+0,38 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
FTSE MIB
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IVECO GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,31510,32516:23
10,30010,34016:23
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.07.2024 15:34 Uhr
164 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Iveco Group N.V.: IDV signs a contract with the Brazilian Army to provide 420 Light Multirole Vehicles

IDV signs a contract with the Brazilian Army to provide 420 Light Multirole Vehicles

Turin, 5th July 2024. IDV, the brand of Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) specialised in defence and civil protection equipment, has signed a contract with the Brazilian Army, through the Army Manufacturing Directorate, for the supply of 420 LMV-BR 2 (Light Multirole Vehicle) within a 10-year timeframe, with the first units expected to be delivered in 2026. The value of the contract is 1.4 billion Brazilian reais (approx. 235 million euros at current exchange rate).

This contract marks another important milestone in the partnership between the Brazilian Army and IDV, whose solid collaboration has a long history, including the supply of 700 units of the 6x6 amphibious armoured vehicle "Guarani" and 32 units of the LMV-BR.

The new LMV-BR 2 vehicles, known as "Guaicurus" in Brazil, will be produced in IDV's plant in Sete Lagoas, Brazil.

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.