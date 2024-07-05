

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in May from a deficit in the previous year as imports fell faster than exports, preliminary figures from the Finnish Customs showed on Friday.



The trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 125 million in May versus a deficit of EUR 190 million in the corresponding month last year.



Exports decreased 4.1 percent year-over-year in May, while imports rose at a much faster pace of 9.8 percent.



Shipments to the EU countries decreased 6.0 percent annually in May, and imports from them fell by 5.6 percent.



Exports to countries outside the EU declined 5.4 percent in May, and imports from those countries slumped 16.7 percent.



