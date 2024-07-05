Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 05.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Supertrend im Tech-Sektor identifiziert – Chancen auf Kurs-Vervielfachung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MY7H | ISIN: GG00B1YQ7219 | Ticker-Symbol: PX8
Stuttgart
05.07.24
15:57 Uhr
19,700 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
THIRD POINT INVESTORS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.07.2024 16:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Third Point Investors Ltd - Weekly Estimate Net Asset Value - July 2024

Third Point Investors Ltd - Weekly Estimate Net Asset Value - July 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 47161)
LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/03/2025

02ndJuly 2024

Publication of Weekly Estimate Net Asset Value

The estimated NAV of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 02ndJuly 2024 is:

CLASS

NAV

MTD Performance

YTD Performance

SEDOL

USD Shares

USD $ 28.53

0.5%

12.2%

B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous estimated month end NAV or, if published, the previous month end confirmed NAV including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including the effect of any dividends or shares cancelled.

There have been no Ordinary Shares purchased during July by Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP on behalf of the Company.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are an estimate only and are based on unaudited estimated valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Fund, Ltd ("Master Fund"). The actual month end NAV may be materially different from the estimated monthly value. Accordingly, no reliance should be placed on such estimated NAV and it should only be taken as an indicative guide. This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey)

Limited Enquiries:

Company website:www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745001

05thJuly 2024


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.