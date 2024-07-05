Chinese solar module maker JinkoSolar says it has shipped more than 100 GW of tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules in just 18 months. JinkoSolar said that shipments of its n-type TOPCon solar modules have surpassed 100 GW. Since launching the Tiger Neo module series in late 2022, It said it reached this milestone in 18 months, selling to more than 4,000 corporate clients in 148 countries and regions. It reported that the production efficiency of its n-type TOPCon cells has increased from 24. 5% to 26. 3% and expects it to exceed 26. 5% by the end of this year. Longi said that it has ...

