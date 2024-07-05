Fidelity Emerging Markets Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 05
FIDELITY EMERGING MARKETS LIMITED (the 'Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 213800HWWQPUJ4K1GS84
TRANSACTION IN OWN SHARES
The Board of the Company announces that it has bought into Treasury.
Number of Shares:
50,000
On date:
05 July 2024
Share Price (p) per share:
713.180
Following this transaction, the Company has:
Issued Share Capital:
77,568,185
Total Shares held in Treasury:
3,155,252
Total Voting Rights:
74,412,933
Notes:
1. The above total voting rights figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
2. The Company's issued share capital held in Treasury attract no voting rights.
Contact:
Nira Mistry
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
+44 (0)7778 354 517