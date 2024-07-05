EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Half-year liquidity contract statement for EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP

Under the liquidity contract entered into between EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (formerly OL GROUPE) and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on June 30th 2024:
- - 361,501 shares
- - € 179,397.16
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 324
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 278
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 66,739 shares for € 139,484.68
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 37,706 shares for € 80,023.69
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 31 December 2023 on the liquidity account:
- - 332,468 shares
- - € 235,583.58
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 133
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 78
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 24,302 shares for € 48,996.10
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 13,658 shares for € 27,851.77
As a reminder, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- - 294,516 shares
- - € 190,384.17
The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.
