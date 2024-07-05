Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by SEB SA (Paris:SK) to ROTHSCHILD MARTIN MAUREL, the following assets appeared on the dedicated liquidity account at JUNE 30th 2024:
- 4 000 shares
- 1 552 015,00
From 01/07/2023 to 31/12/2023, the following volumes were negotiated:
Transactions volume
Shares exchanged
Transaction amount in €
Purchase
3 740
161 394
18 060 343,99
Sale
3 852
157 394
17 655 673,75
For information, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account on December, 31st 2023:
- 0 share
- 1 956 685,00
