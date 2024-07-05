

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Health officials have confirmed measles in an infant less than a year old in Butler County.



According to the Butler Country General Health District, the infant contracted the disease during international travel, and then returned to the U.S. through a Chicago-area airport and later to Ohio by car.



The officials are also working on to determine the exposure status of close contacts of the infant.



'If you do not receive a call from BCGHD, it is safe to assume that you have not been exposed to measles,' BCGHD said.



'Measles is a highly contagious viral disease that is spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash. There is no specific treatment for measles,' BCGHD added.



Further, the officials recommended unvaccinated individuals aged 10 or older to receive a measles vaccination.



'If you are uncertain about you or your child's vaccination status or are unvaccinated for measles, or think you may be experiencing symptoms of measles, call your health care provider', BCGHD advised.



The health officials recommended that children should take first dose of measles vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age, and next dose at 4-6 years of age.



Notably, the measles/mumps/rubella vaccine is given at 12 months of age in the U.S., but it is given at six months of age for traveling outside the nation, and during an outbreak.



