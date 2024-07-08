

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a current account surplus of 2.849 trillion yen in May, the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.



That exceeded expectations for a surplus of 2.07 trillion yen following the 2.52 trillion yen surplus in April.



Imports were up 9.3 percent on year to 9.241 trillion yen, while exports jumped 12.1 percent to 8.132 trillion yen for a trade deficit of 1.107 trillion yen.



The capital account saw a deficit of 11.7 billion yen, while the financial account had a surplus of 1.258 trillion yen.



