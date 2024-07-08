DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU LN) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2024 / 06:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG - UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 04-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 21.3393 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 312274 CODE: GHYU LN ISIN: LU2099295466 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295466 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU LN Sequence No.: 332466 EQS News ID: 1940897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940897&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 00:30 ET (04:30 GMT)