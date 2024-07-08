The new EScal HV offers installations of between 17 kWh and 350 kWh using a stackable system that allows up to 15 modules to be placed in series, and four strings in parallel. From pv magazine ESS News site Spanish energy storage specialist Cegasa presented EScal HV, its new modular and scalable battery, at Intersolar. The company claims that the new solution will respond to an unmet demand for high-voltage systems at an industrial and commercial level. The new system offers installations of between 17 kWh and 350 kWh using a stackable system that allows up to 15 modules to be placed in series, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...