PR Newswire
08.07.2024 08:06 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tap Global Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

8 July 2024

Tap Global Group Plc

("Tap Group" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Tap Global Group Plc (AQUIS: TAP), the FinTech company bridging the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology, announces that Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer and a director of the Company, acquired 12,246,185 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") on 4 July 2024 for a total sum of £61,231.

As a result of the share purchase, Mr Torosian's total beneficial interest in the Company is now 439,981,185 Ordinary Shares, representing 63.5% of the Company's issued share capital.

Further disclosures follow in the appendix below.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries:

Tap Global Group Plc
Arsen Torosian, Chief Executive Officer

via Vigo Consulting

Peterhouse Capital Limited (Aquis Growth Market Corporate Advisor)

+44 (0)20 7220 9795

Tennyson Securities (Broker)
Alan Howard

+44 (0)20 7186 9030

Vigo Consulting (Investor Relations)

Ben Simons
Kendall Hill
Peter Jacob

+44 (0)20 7390 0230

tapglobal@vigoconsulting.com

About Tap Global Group Plc

Tap Global Group Plc ("Tap Group") bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It provides over 350,000 individual and business customers with an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade up to 48 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group's European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe. Through the Tap card, European users can convert their cryptocurrencies to fiat and spend at more than 37 million merchant locations worldwide.

Investor website: www.investor.tap.global

Tap Group's operating subsidiaries

Tap Global Limited serves the European customer base and is registered in Gibraltar and licensed and regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission under the DLT with licence No. 25532.

Tap Americas LLC serves the US customer base and is a limited liability company organised under the laws of the state of Florida. Cryptocurrency services provided by Zero Hash, a Chicago-based B2B2C crypto infrastructure platform.

Learn more: www.withtap.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/tapglobal/

X (formerly Twitter): https://twitter.com/TapGlobalPlc

Appendix

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Arsen Torosian

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Tap Global Group Plc

b)

LEI

213800BF6GRJEOAQNP31

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares of 0.1 pence each in TAP Global Group Plc

Identification code

GB00BMVSDN09

b)

Nature of the transaction

Share purchase

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.5p

12,246,185

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

N/A

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

4 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Growth Market Access Market


