Montag, 08.07.2024
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
WKN: 852608 | ISIN: SE0000108227 | Ticker-Symbol: SKFB
Tradegate
08.07.24
08:00 Uhr
18,595 Euro
-0,045
-0,24 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SKF AB B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SKF AB B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
18,53518,60508:55
18,53518,60508:55
PR Newswire
08.07.2024 08:18 Uhr
88 Leser



SKF Half-year report to be published on 18 July

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2024 on 18 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/66588e187e7bb30d00b5800f/haewt

Sweden


+46 8 5051 0031

UK / International


+44 20 7107 0613

Passcode:


43658997

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF
(publ)

For further information, please contact:
PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations
tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations
tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-18-july,c4012281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4012281/2905291.pdf

20240708 SKF Half-year results to be published on 18 July

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-18-july-302190556.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
