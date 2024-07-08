GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SKF will publish its Half-year results for 2024 on 18 July at approximately 07:00 (CEST).

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to join a webcast, which will be held in English, at 08:00 (CEST).

To join the webcast, please login at least 10 minutes before the start using the below link or phone numbers.

Link to web event: https://www.investis-live.com/skf/66588e187e7bb30d00b5800f/haewt

Sweden

+46 8 5051 0031 UK / International

+44 20 7107 0613 Passcode:

43658997

All information regarding the results will be made available on the Group's IR website: https://investors.skf.com/en/quarterly-reports

Media: To book interviews with Rickard Gustafson, President and CEO, or Niclas Rosenlew, CFO, please contact Carl Bjernstam on carl.bjernstam@skf.com.

Aktiebolaget SKF

(publ)

For further information, please contact:

PRESS: Carl Bjernstam, Head of Media Relations

tel: 46 31-337 2517; mobile: 46 722-201 893; e-mail: carl.bjernstam@skf.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS: Sophie Arnius, Head of Investor Relations

tel: 46 31-337 8072; mobile: 46 705-908 072; sophie.arnius@skf.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/skf/r/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-18-july,c4012281

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/637/4012281/2905291.pdf 20240708 SKF Half-year results to be published on 18 July

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skf-half-year-report-to-be-published-on-18-july-302190556.html