Dow Jones News
08.07.2024 08:31 Uhr
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

COFICERT: COFICERT and Renoir Consulting sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000

DJ COFICERT: COFICERT and Renoir Consulting sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000 

COFICERT 
COFICERT: COFICERT and Renoir Consulting sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: 
ESG 1000 
08-Jul-2024 / 08:00 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release 
   Paris, Dubai, July 8, 2024 - 8 A.M. 
 
 
COFICERT and Renoir Consulting sign a strategic partnership for the deployment of the certification standard: ESG 1000 
 
 
Renoir Consulting, a global management consulting firm with over three decades of experience, delivering sustainable 
change and real outcomes to corporations, and COFICERT, an international certification body, specializing in financial 
and non-financial certification activities, announce their strategic partnership for the deployment of the ESG 1000 
standard, the international certification standard for a CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) management system. As a 
reminder, the ESG 1000 standard is governed internationally by the international standardization body IGSF - 
International Group For Sustainable Finance, chaired by Ms. Véronique de la Bachelerie. 
In a context where environmental, social and governance considerations have become central to ensuring sustainable 
economic development, this agreement aims to support companies in their transformation, by promoting better 
implementation of Sustainability policies and practices and by validating compliance with regulatory constraints. 
Through this partnership, Renoir Consulting can provide companies with their support and advisory solutions, in their 
process of structuring and upgrading Sustainability systems, upstream of the evaluation process by the certifier. 
For Renoir Consulting, this strengthens its leadership in the UAE's sustainability consulting market and helps it stay 
ahead with innovative solutions, supporting clients in creating sustainable value. This aligns with its strategic 
vision to be a pioneer in sustainability and climate transition services. 
In an era where Sustainability & CSR are crucial for businesses' competitiveness and regulatory compliance, Renoir 
Consulting's sustainability services are now also aligned with the ESG 1000 standard, offering a pathway for robust 
policy and sustainability management system enhancement. As such, Renoir Consulting is acknowledged as a key advisor 
for companies seeking ESG 1000 certification. 
Obtaining ESG 1000 certification constitutes a real competitive and differentiating asset for companies, allowing them 
to anticipate the risks inherent in their activities, while complying with regulatory requirements. It demonstrates to 
all stakeholders their dedication to implementing optimal Sustainability and CSR practices. 
 
ESG 1000 Standard: Carried by the international standardization body IGSF - International Group For Sustainable 
Finance, the ESG 1000 Standard (ESG for Environmental, Social and Governance - index 1000) is the first international 
certification standard, dedicated to the corporate social responsibility of businesses and institutions. The standard 
lists the requirements relating to a Sustainability & CSR management system, to improve practices in terms of social 
responsibility. In a desire for standardization under a single standard, universally used, the certification standard 
ESG 1000 brings together specific evaluation criteria, integrating standards recognized worldwide in terms of 
Sustainability and CSR, including the GRI Standards, the ESRS standards (European CSRD directive), the ISO 26000 
standard, the ISO 14000 standard, the Global Compact principles, the United Nations guiding principles, etc. 
Certification to the ESG 1000 Standard is a guarantee of compliance in terms of respecting the rules of good 
Sustainability & CSR governance; and presents itself as a benchmark for economic and financial operators, nationally 
and internationally. 
 Kevin McCartney, COO of Renoir Consulting: "We believe the ESG 1000 standard, with its comprehensive certification, 
deep analysis, and multi-faceted performance evaluation that encompasses sustainability, CSR, and economic aspects, 
offers valuable certification for companies and credible assurance to their stakeholders. Formulated by the IGSF's 
expert panel, it stands as a key asset amidst increasing regulations, aptly meeting the current requirements of the 
fast-evolving corporate world." 
Cristian Mocanu - COFICERT's Secretary General: "Our hindsight over nearly 20 years, on certification and 
standardization activities, proves to us the virtuosity of technical partnerships of this type. Unable to be both judge 
and party at the same time, the technical support activities to be carried out by Renoir Consulting prior to our 
evaluations will enable us to intervene more objectively after their intervention. Their support will thus help 
companies equip themselves with concrete means and tools to better structure and internalize their CSR (Corporate 
Social Responsibility) policies and practices, particularly in anticipation of a certification process. 
 
Christian Levesque, president of the ESG 1000 Scientific Committee within the IGSF: "We welcome with interest the 
decision taken by Renoir Consulting to integrate the ESG 1000 methodology into the support offered to companies and 
institutions. Thanks to its sectoral approach, the standard ESG 1000 provides a precise and complete picture of the 
quality of a company's CSR system. My career and long experience as committee chair of several ISO standards on behalf 
of the Canadian government, allow me to testify that beyond being an excellent management and communication tool, 
certification can provide companies with a means of validating their commitment, strengthening their credibility and 
improving their policies; in this case here in terms of social responsibility." 
 
   CONTACTS 
 
 
 
Renoir Consulting 
       Press contact      COFICERT        AELIUM 
  Karkay Han            Press contact     Financial Communication 
 
+971 (0)4 343 7810          Joan Khattar      Solène KENNIS 
karkay.han@renoirgroup.com     +33 (0)1 40 17 05 22   +33 (0)1 75 77 54 65 
                 joan.khattar@coficert.org  skennis@aelium.fr

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: EN. PR Renoir Consulting Coficert ESG 1000 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     COFICERT 
         3 Rue Edouard Fournier 
         75016 Paris 
         France 
Phone:      01 40 17 05 22 
Internet:    https://www.coficert.org/ 
Euronext Ticker: 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1940881 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1940881 08-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940881&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
