K1 Speed INC: K1 Speed's Global Expansion Races Into Italy With Hollywood Kart Partnership

Partnership With Successful Italian Karting Chain Delivers an Impressive Milestone During K1 Speed's Historic Anniversary

MILAN, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- K1 Speed, the world's largest go-kart racing operator, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with Italy's successful indoor kart racing chain, Hollywood Kart, to expand its international footprint to ten countries and 100 locations. This landmark announcement coincides with the 20th anniversary of K1 Speed's first location opening in Carlsbad, California.

Over the coming months, Hollywood Kart's six existing locations in Milan, Rome, Udine, Erba, Catania, and Marcianise will rebrand as K1 Speed locations. Additionally, a seventh location, K1 Speed Turin, is set to open in late September, with more locations already in the early development phases.

This partnership unites two couples who have created indoor electric karting companies with enormous reputation and prestige in their home countries.

"When Susan and I met Massimiliano and Martine Giurgola from Hollywood Kart, it just made sense to join forces as we share many of the same values and goals," says CEO and Co-Founder, David Danglard. "We are immensely proud of this partnership and to expand into Italy, such a beautiful country that's world-famous for its legendary cars, historic racing circuits, and immensely passionate motorsport fans."

"We are similar in so many ways; I think it might be destiny that the four of us were brought together," says Massimiliano Giurgola, CEO and Co-Founder of Hollywood Kart. "Of course we can't help but chuckle at the irony: a Southern Californian company with Italian karts is teaming up with an Italian company that has a Southern Californian name. It was truly meant to be!"

ABOUT K1 SPEED

Founded by David and Susan Danglard in 2003, K1 Speed is the largest indoor electric kart racing brand in the world. The company's 100 kart racing centers span 30 states and 10 countries. K1 Speed pioneered electric indoor kart racing in America and appeals to a broad consumer base, including men and women of all ages. The company targets arrive-and-drive customers, private parties and corporate events. In addition to electric karting, K1 Speed centers offer food and beverage options through its onsite Paddock Lounge concept, racing simulators, arcade games, race gear, racing leagues and championship events.

