Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
08.07.2024 09:12 Uhr
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

[08.07.24]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
05.07.24IE00BN4GXL6317,253,600.00EUR0160,095,520.399.279
05.07.24IE00BN4GXM7010,080.00SEK0942,626.4893.5145
05.07.24IE00BMQ5Y557186,600.00EUR020,016,861.38107.2715
05.07.24IE00BMDWWS8543,542.00USD04,915,776.53112.8974
05.07.24IE00BN0T9H7036,959.00GBP04,066,979.19110.0403
05.07.24IE00BKX90X6751,231.00EUR05,407,652.75105.5543
05.07.24IE00BKX90W5021,789.00CHF02,119,709.1097.2835
05.07.24IE000V6NHO663,897,618.00EUR038,724,362.579.9354
05.07.24IE000L1I4R941,505,163.00USD015,936,185.4510.5877
05.07.24IE000LJG9WK1709,360.00GBP07,369,291.0010.3886
05.07.24IE000WXLHR762,049,910.00EUR021,143,447.6610.3143
05.07.24IE000P7C793027,990.00GBP0290,339.5810.373
05.07.24IE000061JZE260,000.00USD0619,627.6810.3271

© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.