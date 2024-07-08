Tineco, a leading pioneer in the field of floor care and intelligent household appliances, is already offering unbeatable offers before Prime Day from July 8th to July 15th. The offers apply to the FLOOR ONE S5, the FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 and the FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7.

FLOOR ONE S5

With the smart Tineco FLOOR ONE S5, hard floors can be cleaned in an effective way, because vacuuming and mopping are done in a single step and with just one device. The smart iLoop sensor technology makes cleaning easier by detecting dust and wet or dry dirt. The iLoop ring on the colored LED display changes from red to blue as soon as the floor is clean.

The exclusive brush head design enables optimized and streak-free cleaning of many hard-to-reach areas. Thanks to the large containers for 0.8 liters of fresh water and 0.7 liters of dirty water, several living areas can be cleaned in one go without interruption. The FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon or Kaufland during the said period.

Original price: 509 euros

Offer: 309 euros (39% discount)

Period: 08.07 15.07

FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 features a 180° flat design that allows for effortless maneuvering under furniture. Mini auxiliary wheels ensure easy handling in both directions. The 45° swivel design allows for flexible movements, and the water tank embedded above the brush head makes cleaning easier.

The innovative 3-chamber system efficiently separates solids, liquids and air, protects the motor and maintains full cleaning power. The FlashDry self-cleaning system finishes brush roll self-cleaning in just two minutes. The water is heated to 70 °C to remove dirt particles. Then a 70°C airflow ensures quick drying in five minutes, reducing odors and keeping the brush fluffy.

Tineco's MHCBS technology ensures the use of clean water when cleaning. With the improved pouch cell, the STRETCH S6 has a runtime of 40 minutes. The three-sided edge cleaning ensures thorough cleanliness along the baseboards. The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon or Kaufland during the mentioned period.

Original price: 599 euros

Offer: 489 euros (18% discount)

Period: 08.07 15.07

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 combines a mop and stick vacuum cleaner in one device and can be used flexibly for whole-house cleaning. With its FlashDry self-cleaning system, which heats the entire cleaning system to 70 °C within two minutes, the SWITCH S7 guarantees thorough self-cleaning and disinfection.

The innovative pouch cell battery allows for up to 40 minutes in vacuum cleaner mode and up to 65 minutes in vacuum cleaner mode. The FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available on Amazon or Kaufland during the said period.

Original price: 899 euros

Offer: 729 euros (19% discount)

Period: 08.07 15.07

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

