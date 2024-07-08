Tineco, the brand of smart floor cleaners and vacuum cleaners, is preparing for Prime Day in July with three special offers regarding the FLOOR ONE floor cleaner line. The products will be available for purchase from 8th to 15th July on Amazon.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is the brand's smart floor cleaner that offers the possibility of easily and quickly removing any type of dirt on the floor, both wet and dry.

FLOOR ONE S5 is easy to handle, has a flexible head design, weighs 4.5 kg and has an ergonomic handle. The floor cleaner uses iLoop Smart Sensor technology, capable of eliminating any cleaning problems by detecting fresh and encrusted dirt and various residues. It has a battery life of 35 minutes, and has two water tanks: one dedicated to dirty water and one for clean water.

TINECO FLOOR ONE S5 is available on Amazon from 8th to 15th July at a price of €309 (original price: €509)

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7

Tineco FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is the innovative 5-in-1 solution perfect for deep cleaning the entire house. In fact, the device includes 5 different accessories: the suction attachment, which is created to reach even the narrowest corners of the house, and the one dedicated to fabrics, up to the floor cleaning broom to sanitize every surface. They all guarantee the cleaning of the house in a practical and thorough way.

FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 has also been improved with the new FlashDry technology, which combines two cleaning steps, a 2-minute wash to eliminate all dirt residues, and a 5-minute drying phase at 70° to have a dry, clean and odorless roller. In 7 minutes, you get a sanitized product ready for the next cleaning session, ideal for homes with children and for those who live with animals.

TINECO FLOOR ONE SWITCH S7 is available on Amazon from 8th to 15th July at a price of €729 (original price: €899)

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6

The FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is Tineco's brand-new floor washer with a unique peculiarity: it is able to lay flat to 180° degrees, so as to reach any surface, whether under furniture, in a corner or any hidden area of the house.

Equipped with the latest cutting-edge technologies, including the iLoop Smart Sensor, the MHCBS self-cleaning system and pouch cells, FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a considerable and improved autonomy of 40 minutes.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 has a renewed design: the clean water tank is positioned above the brush, and has a height of only 13 cm when fully extended. Additionally, Tineco's new three-chamber dirty water separation system effectively separates solids, liquids and air, isolating dirt to protect the engine and maintaining maximum cleaning power even in a horizontal position.

TINECO FLOOR ONE STRETCH S6 is available on Amazon from 8th to 15th July at a price of €489 (original price: €599)

About Tineco

Founded in 1998 with the launch of its first hoover, Tineco has driven innovation in the smart home appliance category. Tineco specializes in developing innovative smart technologies that make everyday household products smarter and easier to use. With its PURE ONE hoover portfolio and the introduction of the first smart wet/dry vacuum cleaner line on the market the FLOOR ONE series Tineco has quickly become a leader in the smart home appliance category.

