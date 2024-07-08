DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2024 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 367.4964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 899947 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 332476 EQS News ID: 1940977 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1940977&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2024 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)