Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2024 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 360.0984 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 159557 CODE: JPHU LN ISIN: LU1681039217 =------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU LN Sequence No.: 332574 EQS News ID: 1941177 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 08, 2024 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)