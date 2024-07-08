Cboe Global Markets, Inc.: Cboe Europe Announces Launch of Cboe BIDS VWAP-X, New Service Enabling Trading at VWAP Price

First-of-its-kind, exchange-operated trajectory crossing service for European equities, enabling participants to source and match liquidity based on a standard VWAP methodology

Offered through Cboe BIDS Europe, the region's largest block trading platform, utilising its proven conditional trade negotiation and execution workflow

LONDON, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cboe Europe, the largest pan-European stock exchange1 and a division of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Cboe: CBOE), today announced that it plans to launch Cboe BIDS VWAP-X, a new trading service allowing participants to source and match liquidity at a forward benchmark price. This service is scheduled to launch in early Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

This first-of-its-kind, exchange-operated trajectory crossing service for European equities will be provided as a service of Cboe BIDS Europe, the region's largest block trading platform2. Cboe BIDS VWAP-X is designed to utilise BIDS' proven conditional trade negotiation and execution workflow to match orders based on a standard, exchange-regulated volume weighted average price (VWAP) methodology.

Natan Tiefenbrun, President, North American and European Equities, Cboe Global Markets, said: "As with all our trading innovations, this new service is being driven by industry demand with the aim of allowing end investors to achieve better execution outcomes. We believe the secular growth in systematic and passive investing has led to an increase in participative trading strategies which typically seek to achieve an average price over a defined time period. This new service enables natural buyers and sellers to cross their participative order flow at a VWAP price without incurring spread costs. A complement to our existing range of order book offerings, Cboe BIDS VWAP-X provides users with a venue-based solution for matching scheduled volume based on an exchange-regulated VWAP methodology."

Stephen Berte, President, BIDS Trading, said: "Cboe BIDS VWAP-X demonstrates our commitment to innovation and developing new products that meet the evolving needs of our clients and the equities marketplace. We are excited for this new service to help make BIDS an even more integral part of clients' toolkit for accessing the widest possible range of liquidity in Europe."

Cboe BIDS VWAP-X will allow market participants to submit conditional VWAP indications of interest (IOIs) into the service. Once a potential match is found, firms will be invited to firm-up their IOIs, and after eligible order quantities are matched a standard matching cycle will take place to calculate the interval-VWAP trade price. Trades will be reported as off-book, on-exchange executions in real-time, allowing them to be centrally cleared through Cboe Europe's interoperable clearing model.

The service will benefit from BIDS' established protections against information leakage surrounding IOIs, including disclosure and interactions controlled by customisable tools and counterparty score-carding and filtering based on past trading behaviour.

At launch, the service will be accessible by sell side participants through FIX connectivity. Customer testing will begin in Q3 2024, ahead of a launch in early Q4 2024, subject to regulatory approvals.

Cboe BIDS VWAP-X will have a competitive pricing model, which will be transparent and publicly available. Pricing details will be shared closer to the launch date.

For additional information please contact the sales team (saleseurope@cboe.com) or read the FAQ.

About Cboe Global Markets, Inc.

Cboe Global Markets (Cboe: CBOE), the world's leading derivatives and securities exchange network, delivers cutting-edge trading, clearing and investment solutions to people around the world. Cboe provides trading solutions and products in multiple asset classes, including equities, derivatives, FX, and digital assets, across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Above all, we are committed to building a trusted, inclusive global marketplace that enables people to pursue a sustainable financial future. To learn more about the Exchange for the World Stage, visit www.cboe.com.

Media Contacts

Cboe Analyst Contact Angela Tu Tim Cave

Kenneth Hill, CFA

+1-646-856-8734 +44 (0) 7593-506-719

+1-312-786-7559

atu@cboe.com tcave@cboe.com

khill@cboe.com















CBOE-C

CBOE-OE

Cboe®, CFE®, VIX®, and Cboe Global Markets® are registered trademarks and Cboe Futures ExchangeSM is a service mark of Cboe Exchange, Inc. All other trademarks and service marks are the property of their respective owners.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. and its affiliates do not recommend or make any representation as to possible benefits from any securities, futures or investments, or third-party products or services. Investors should undertake their own due diligence regarding their securities, futures and investment practices. This press release speaks only as of this date. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. disclaims any duty to update the information herein. Nothing in this announcement should be considered a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities or futures in any jurisdiction where the offer or solicitation would be unlawful under the laws of such jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this communication constitutes tax, legal or investment advice. Investors must consult their tax adviser or legal counsel for advice and information concerning their particular situation.

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may," "might," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue," and the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. All statements that reflect our expectations, assumptions or projections about the future other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, which are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, may include projections of our future financial performance based on our growth strategies and anticipated trends in our business. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. There are important factors that could cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time, and it is not possible to predict all risks and uncertainties, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements.

Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the loss of our right to exclusively list and trade certain index options and futures products; economic, political and market conditions; compliance with legal and regulatory obligations; price competition and consolidation in our industry; decreases in trading or clearing volumes, market data fees or a shift in the mix of products traded on our exchanges; legislative or regulatory changes or changes in tax regimes; our ability to protect our systems and communication networks from security vulnerabilities and breaches; our ability to attract and retain skilled management and other personnel; increasing competition by foreign and domestic entities; our dependence on and exposure to risk from third parties; global expansion of operations; factors that impact the quality and integrity of our and other applicable indices; our ability to manage our growth and strategic acquisitions or alliances effectively; our ability to operate our business without violating the intellectual property rights of others and the costs associated with protecting our intellectual property rights; our ability to minimize the risks, including our credit, counterparty, investment, and default risks, associated with operating a European clearinghouse; our ability to accommodate trading and clearing volume and transaction traffic, including significant increases, without failure or degradation of performance of our systems; misconduct by those who use our markets or our products or for whom we clear transactions; challenges to our use of open source software code; our ability to meet our compliance obligations, including managing potential conflicts between our regulatory responsibilities and our for-profit status; our ability to maintain BIDS Trading as an independently managed and operated trading venue, separate from and not integrated with our registered national securities exchanges; damage to our reputation; the ability of our compliance and risk management methods to effectively monitor and manage our risks; restrictions imposed by our debt obligations and our ability to make payments on or refinance our debt obligations; our ability to maintain an investment grade credit rating; impairment of our goodwill, long-lived assets, investments or intangible assets; the impacts of pandemics; the accuracy of our estimates and expectations; litigation risks and other liabilities; and risks relating to digital assets, including winding down the Cboe Digital spot crypto market, operating a digital assets futures clearinghouse, cybercrime, changes in digital asset regulation, and fluctuations in digital asset prices. More detailed information about factors that may affect our actual results to differ may be found in our filings with the SEC, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other filings made from time to time with the SEC.

We do not undertake, and we expressly disclaim, any duty to update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

____________________________________

1 Source: Cboe Europe equities market share, June 2024 for continuous trading only 2 Source: big xyt, June 2024

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/622233/Cboe_GM_New_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cboe-europe-announces-launch-of-cboe-bids-vwap-x-new-service-enabling-trading-at-vwap-price-302190612.html