LG Electronics: LG HONORED AT VOLKSWAGEN GROUP AWARD 2024

Recognized in the Partnership Category of Volkswagen's Annual Awards for Suppliers, LG Reaffirms Its Status as a Leader in Automotive Electronics

SEOUL, South Korea, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) has been honored at the Volkswagen Group Award 2024, which took place in Wolfsburg, Germany, on July 2. LG was recognized by the Volkswagen Group, one of the world's premier automakers, in the 'Partnership' category for its outstanding development, manufacture, and supply chain management of mobility technologies and solutions, including in-vehicle infotainment systems and connectivity products. The award highlights LG's unwavering commitment to excellence and points to its growing reputation in the automotive sector as a trusted partner and innovation provider.

Established in 2002, the Volkswagen Group Award is held annually to honor the Wolfsburg-headquartered company's top suppliers. This year's Award recognized a total of 10 suppliers and featured 10 different categories, including Partnership, Sustainability, Digitalization, and Transformation.

LG's partnership with Volkswagen Group spans several years, during which LG has supplied a range of advanced automotive solutions, such as infotainment systems, automotive displays, digital cockpits, augmented-reality head-up display (AR HUD) technology, and cockpit domain controller (CDC) solutions. In 2015, LG participated in Volkswagen Group's Fast Automotive Supply Tracks (FAST) program, and in 2017, LG received the Technology and Innovation Award from Volkswagen Group for its outstanding infotainment technology.

"The past, present and future success of the Volkswagen Group is only possible with strong partners," said Dirk Große-Loheide, Member of the Extended Executive Committee and Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for procurement. "The anniversary of the Volkswagen Group Award highlights the importance we place on close, partnership-based cooperation with our suppliers and underscores the esteem that goes with this."

"We are deeply honored by this prestigious accolade and look forward to continuing our strong partnership with Volkswagen Group," said Eun Seok-hyun, president of LG Vehicle component Solutions Company. "LG is committed to driving innovation in the mobility sector and to working closely with its industry partners to deliver differentiated products and exceptional customer experiences."

Since entering the mobility solutions market, LG has won multiple awards from automakers for its dependability as a supplier and for the quality of its advanced vehicle components and systems. Last year, LG was named the best supplier in the areas of infotainment and telematics at GM's 31st Annual Supplier of the Year Award. In 2020, LG was acknowledged by the Mercedes-Benz Group for its first-class performance and partnership, and by the Renault Group for its state-of-the-art vehicle display technologies.

The LG Vehicle component Solutions Company is bringing human-centric innovations to the automotive industry. Having secured its position as a trusted and innovative partner, the company continues to provide intelligent and environmentally responsible solutions including in-vehicle infotainment, display, connectivity, ADAS and software solutions for Software Defined Vehicles. Through its firm commitment to "Driving better future mobility," the company is diversifying its portfolio to further strengthen its capabilities with acquisitions including automotive lighting systems provider, ZKW Group and vehicle cybersecurity company Cybellum, as well as the joint venture, LG Magna e-Powertrain. For more news on LG, visit www.LG.com/global/mobility .

