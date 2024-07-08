

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to nearly a 4-week high of 0.6154 against the U.S. dollar and a 1-week high of 1.7609 against the euro, from last week's closing quotes of 0.6145 and 1.7631, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi edged up to 98.81 from Friday's closing value of 98.76.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.62 against the greenback, 1.74 against the euro and 99.00 against the yen.



