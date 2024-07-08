

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Swiss franc rose to a record high of 179.91 against the yen and a 1-week high of 0.9678 against the euro, from Friday's closing values of 179.31 and 0.9709, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the franc advanced to a 6-day high of 1.1450 and nearly a 2-week high of 0.8945 from last week's closing quotes of 1.1478 and 0.8960, respectively.



If the franc extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.94 against the euro, 1.13 against the pound and 0.88 against the greenback.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX