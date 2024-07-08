Spoutible Inc.: Spoutible to Host Virtual Town Hall for Senate Candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell Using Innovative Pods Technology

Florida voters to engage directly with Senate hopeful in groundbreaking virtual town hall.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Social media platform Spoutible announced today that it will host a virtual town hall for Florida Senate candidate Debbie Mucarsel-Powell using its innovative Pods technology.

Mucarsel-Powell, a former U.S. Representative for Florida's 26th congressional district, will engage directly with voters to discuss her campaign platform and answer questions from constituents. The town hall marks the second major political event to utilize Spoutible's Pods feature for large-scale virtual gatherings.

"We're excited to provide a platform for open dialogue between candidates and voters," said Christopher Bouzy, CEO of Spoutible. "Our Pods technology enables seamless, interactive discussions that can bring people together from across the state."

About Spoutible Pods

Launched earlier this year, Spoutible Pods allow users to create virtual rooms for real-time audio conversations. The feature supports up to 20,000 concurrent listeners, making it ideal for town halls, panel discussions, and other large events. Pods also incorporate moderation tools and audience participation features like hand-raising and text-based questions.

About Debbie Mucarsel-Powell

Debbie Mucarsel-Powell is a dedicated public servant and advocate for the people of Florida. As a former U.S. Representative for Florida's 26th Congressional District, she has a proven track record of championing issues such as healthcare, education, and environmental protection. Raising her family in Miami, Debbie understands the diverse needs of her community and has worked tirelessly to represent their interests. During her tenure in Congress, she fought to expand access to affordable healthcare, improve public education, and protect Florida's natural resources. Now, as a Senate candidate, Debbie is committed to bringing her passion and experience to the Senate to continue fighting for Floridians.

Join us for this unique opportunity to engage with Debbie Mucarsel-Powell, ask questions, and learn more about her vision for Florida's future. This virtual town hall is a chance for voters to connect directly with the candidate and discuss the issues that matter most to them, ensuring that everyone's voice is heard and valued.

To participate in the virtual town hall, users can join the event on Spoutible by following the provided link on the day of the event. Make sure to mark your calendars for Monday, July 8th, at 7 p.m. EDT, and be a part of this important conversation.

