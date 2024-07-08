

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Euro area investor sentiment lost its recovery trend and fell sharply in July as both the current situation and expectations worsened amid geopolitical worries, a closely watched survey showed on Monday.



The investor confidence index dropped to -7.3 in July from +0.3 in June, which was the first positive score since February 2022, the behavioral research institute Sentix reported. The expected score was -0.6.



The current situation index declined to -32.3 from -26.3 in June. Similarly, the expectations component lost 8.5 points to 1.5 in July.



According to the survey, investors were worried about the forthcoming state elections in Germany, the French elections, and the US presidential election later this year.



