Mawson Gold Limited: SXG Drills 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq Extends Mineralisation 200 m at Apollo East Drills 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq to Infill 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 8, 2024 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSXV:MAW)(Frankfurt:MXR)(OTC PINK:MWSNF) announces Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross Gold" or "SXG") has released results from two diamond drill holes SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 from the Apollo prospect at the 100%-owned Sunday Creek Project in Victoria, Australia (Figure 5).
Highlights:
Drillhole SDDSC119 drilled an extension of mineralisation 200 m from Apollo to Apollo East and infilled a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps providing confidence in continuity.
SDDSC119 intercepted 10 high-grade vein sets, including three vein sets at Apollo East, and seven at Apollo Deeps. It included ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) . Selected highlights include:
Apollo East
4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including:
2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m
1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including:
0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m
Apollo Deeps
11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including:
4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m
10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m
5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including:
1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m
1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m
0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m
7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m
SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119. It therefore also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation over a 0.6 m down dip distance for the first time at this scale. Continuity of mineralisation was demonstrated with SDDSC119 and SDSC119W1 assaying respectively 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq and 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (Figure 3).
Nine drill holes at Sunday Creek are currently being processed and analysed , with four holes in progress.
HIGHLIGHTS (Cont.)
Mawson owns 96,590,910 shares of SXG (49.4%), valuing its stake at A$232.8 million (C$213.1 million) based on SXG's closing price on July 3, 2024 AEST.
Michael Hudson, Mawson Interim CEO and Executive Chairman, states : "New drilling has shown further expansion and success from the prolific Sunday Creek, this time from the far eastern end of the 1 km long core project area. Drill holes SDDSC119 and 119W1 demonstrated extensions of three high grade veins sets 200 m east at Apollo East, including 1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq , and infilled seven veins in a 260 m wide gap at Apollo Deeps, which included 11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq. Encouragingly the wedge hole demonstrated continuity of grade at a close (0.6 m) spacing, and at a scale never tested at the project. These results are important as they show continued project growth as well as continuity of grades at different scales.
"With an additional rig to be mobilised to site next week to increase site capacity to five drill rigs, and with a 60 km drill program underway, these results demonstrate our ability to build the deposit via volume increases and building confidence in continuity of grade."
Drill Hole Discussion
Two drill holes (SDDSC119 and 119W1) are reported from the Apollo prospect (Figures 1 and 2).
SDDSC119 was designed to test new mineralisation located 200 m east of Apollo to Apollo East, and to infill a 260 m gap in Apollo Deeps. The hole was drilled 58 m - 113 m down-plunge of SDDSC116 (15.0 m @ 9.8 g/t AuEq (8.8 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 511.2 m) and 38 m - 132 m up-plunge of SDDSC108A (0.2 m @ 576.1 g/t AuEq (576.0 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 762.9 m) , proving continuity over 260 m of mineralised plunge and extended mineralisation domain footprints at depth. This drillhole intercepted ten assayed intervals of > 10 g/t Au (up to 35.9 g/t Au), and six assayed intervals > 5% Sb (up to 19.9% Sb) .
SDDSC119W1 was drilled as a wedge hole to reacquire core lost down the parent hole SDDSC119 (from 633 m - 635 m). Fortuitously, it also acted as a test of the continuity of mineralisation at different downhole depths over 0.6 m down dip distance, at a spacing never previously tested on the project. Continuity of mineralisation at this scale was successfully demonstrated with SDDSC119 assaying 5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m and the wedge hole SDDSC119W1 returning 5.5 m @ 5.1 g/t AuEq (3.6 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 619.9 m (Figure 3).
Highlights from SDDSC119 include:
Apollo East
4.2 m @ 3.6 g/t AuEq (2.9 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 416.8 m, including:
2.6 m @ 4.9 g/t AuEq (4.0 g/t Au, 0.5% Sb) from 418.4 m
3.6 m @ 2.6 g/t AuEq (1.1 g/t Au, 0.8% Sb) from 423.4 m
1.4 m @ 20.0 g/t AuEq (8.9 g/t Au, 5.9% Sb) from 440.0 m, including:
0.4 m @ 66.7 g/t AuEq (29.3 g/t Au, 19.9% Sb) from 441.0 m
Apollo Deeps
11.5 m @ 6.0 g/t AuEq (3.7 g/t Au, 1.2% Sb) from 571.2 m, including:
4.7 m @ 11.7 g/t AuEq (6.6 g/t Au, 2.7% Sb) from 577.1 m
10.8 m @ 1.7 g/t AuEq (1.2 g/t Au, 0.3% Sb) from 607.0 m
5.6 m @ 4.3 g/t AuEq (2.7 g/t Au, 0.9% Sb) from 620.1 m, including:
1.0 m @ 14.2 g/t AuEq (8.6 g/t Au, 3.0% Sb) from 621.0 m
1.6 m @ 6.6 g/t AuEq (6.3 g/t Au, 0.1% Sb) from 646.3 m, including:
0.3 m @ 36.0 g/t AuEq (35.9 g/t Au, 0.0% Sb) from 647.6 m
0.6 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (17.6 g/t Au, 0.2% Sb) from 657.1 m
7.1 m @ 2.3 g/t AuEq (1.4 g/t Au, 0.4% Sb) from 663.4 m
Pending Results and Update
Nine holes (SDDSC114W1, 120, 121, 121W1, 122, 123, 124, 125, 127) are currently being processed and analyzed, with four holes (SDDSC122W1, 050W1, 126, 128) in progress (Figures 1 and 2).
Further Information
Further discussion and analysis of the Sunday Creek project by Southern Cross Gold is available on the SXG website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.
No upper gold grade cut is applied in the averaging and intervals are reported as drill thickness. During future Mineral Resource studies, the requirement for assay top cutting will be assessed.
Figures 1 to 5 show project location, plan and longitudinal views of drill results reported here and Tables 1 to 3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised intervals reported individually as estimated true widths ("ETW"), otherwise they are interpreted to be approximately 55-65% of the sampled thickness for other reported holes. Lower grades were cut at 1.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum width of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq lower cutoff over a maximum of 1 m width unless specified.
Technical Background and Qualified Person
The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.
Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.
MAW considers that both gold and antimony that are included in the gold equivalent calculation ("AuEq") have reasonable potential to be recovered at Sunday Creek, given current geochemical understanding, historic production statistics and geologically analogous mining operations. Historically, ore from Sunday Creek was treated onsite or shipped to the Costerfield mine, located 54 km to the northwest of the project, for processing during WW1. The Costerfield mine corridor, now owned by Mandalay Resources Ltd contains two million ounces of equivalent gold (Mandalay Q3 2021 Results), and in 2020 was the sixth highest-grade global underground mine and a top 5 global producer of antimony.
MAW considers that it is appropriate to adopt the same gold equivalent variables as Mandalay Resources Ltd in its Mandalay Technical Report, 2024 dated March 28, 2024. The gold equivalence formula used by Mandalay Resources was calculated using Costerfield's 2023 production costs, using a gold price of US$1,900 per ounce, an antimony price of US$12,000 per tonne and 2023 total year metal recoveries of 94% for gold and 89% for antimony, and is as follows:
???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%).
Based on the latest Costerfield calculation and given the similar geological styles and historic toll treatment of Sunday Creek mineralization at Costerfield, SXG considers that a ???????? = ???? (??/??) + 1.88 × ???? (%) is appropriate to use for the initial exploration targeting of gold-antimony mineralization at Sunday Creek.
About Mawson Gold Limited (TSXV:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)
Mawson Gold Limited has distinguished itself as a leading Nordic exploration company. Over the last decades, the team behind Mawson has forged a long and successful record of discovering, financing, and advancing mineral projects in the Nordics and Australia. Mawson holds the Skellefteå North gold discovery and a portfolio of historic uranium resources in Sweden. Mawson also holds 49% of Southern Cross Gold Ltd. (ASX:SXG) which owns or controls two high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields in Victoria, Australia, including the exciting Sunday Creek Au-Sb discovery.
About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)
Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle joint venture in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 6.7% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants SXG a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometer tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.
On behalf of the Board,
"Michael Hudson"
Further Information
Forward-Looking Statement
This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on SEDAR+. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.
Figure 1: Sunday Creek plan view showing selected results from SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace), selected prior reported drill holes and pending holes.
Figure 2: Sunday Creek longitudinal section across A-B in the plane of the dyke breccia/altered sediment host (see Figure 1) looking towards the north (striking 236 degrees) showing mineralised veins sets. Showing SDDSC119 reported here (blue highlighted box, orange trace) with selected intersections and prior reported drill holes. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 3: Showing cross section of the A_150 vein set drilled by SDDSC119 and SDDSC119W1 showing continuity of mineralisation over a short (0.6 m) down dip distance between parent and wedge holes. For location refer to Figure 1.
Figure 4: Sunday Creek regional plan view showing LiDAR, soil sampling, structural framework, regional historic epizonal gold mining areas and broad regional areas (Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan) tested by 12 holes for 2,383 m drill program. The regional drill areas are at Tonstal, Consols and Leviathan located 4,000-7,500 m along strike from the main drill area at Golden Dyke- Apollo.
Figure 5: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with the Redcastle JV and simplified geology.
Table 1: Drill collar summary table for recent drill holes in progress.
Hole_ID
Depth (m)
Prospect
East GDA94_Z55
North GDA94_Z55
Elevation
Azimuth
Plunge
SDDSC111
496.7
Apollo
331291
5867823
316.8
270
-38
SDDSC112
490.9
Apollo
331464
5867865
333
267
-42
SDDSC112W1
766.4
Apollo
331329
5867859
200
267
-42
SDDSC113
905.5
Rising Sun
330511
5867853
296.6
67.5
-63.5
SDDSC114
878.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC115
17.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
83
-58.5
SDDSC115A
923.6
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.7
83
-59
SDDSC116
682.6
Rising Sun
331465
5867865
333.3
272.5
-41.5
SDDSC117
1101
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.5
70.5
-64.5
SDDSC118
1246
Rising Sun
330464
5867912
286.6
80
-64.5
SDDSC119
854.1
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC120
1022.5
Rising Sun
331110
5867976
319.5
266.5
-55
SDDSC121
588.7
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63
SDDSC122
889.89
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
267.7
74
-62
SDDSC114W1
625.1
Rising Sun
330464
5867914
286.6
82
-58
SDDSC119W1
643
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.7
272.5
-45.2
SDDSC123
124.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
276
-52
SDDSC124
969.3
Apollo
331499
5867859
337
274
-52.2
SDDSC121W1
953.4
Rising Sun
330510
5867852
296.6
72
-63.8
SDDSC125
551.7
Golden Dyke
330462
5867920
285.6
212
-68
SDDSC126
In progress plan 1000 m
Rising Sun
330815
5867599
295.7
321.6
-54
SDDSC122W1
In progress plan 1185 m
Rising Sun
330338
5867860
276.5
72
-61.4
SDDSC050W1
In progress plan 784 m
Rising Sun
330539
5867885
295.3
77
-63
SDDSC127
483.2
Apollo
331498
5867858
336.9
271.3
-43.3
SDDSC128
In progress plan 840 m
Apollo
331465
5867867
333.1
272.6
-43.3
Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported from SDDSC119 and 119W1 using two cut-off criteria. Lower grades cut at 1.0 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2 m with higher grades cut at 5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1 m.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq g/t
SDDS119
394.5
394.6
0.2
0.4
2.6
5.3
SDDS119
416.8
421.0
4.2
2.9
0.3
3.6
including
418.4
421.0
2.6
4.0
0.5
4.9
SDDS119
423.4
427.0
3.6
1.1
0.8
2.6
including
426.2
426.6
0.4
6.6
5.1
16.2
SDDS119
430.5
431.4
0.9
3.0
0.8
4.4
SDDS119
440.0
441.4
1.4
8.9
5.9
20.0
including
441.0
441.4
0.4
29.3
19.9
66.7
SDDS119
447.5
450.0
2.5
2.0
0.1
2.3
SDDS119
474.0
474.6
0.6
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDS119
539.4
539.6
0.2
1.4
9.0
18.3
SDDS119
568.5
569.1
0.6
0.1
0.9
1.8
SDDS119
571.2
582.7
11.5
3.7
1.2
6.0
including
571.4
571.8
0.4
8.9
0.4
9.7
including
574.1
574.3
0.2
9.2
2.8
14.5
including
577.1
581.8
4.7
6.6
2.7
11.7
SDDS119
590.8
593.6
2.8
1.2
0.5
2.2
SDDS119
607.0
617.8
10.8
1.2
0.3
1.7
including
611.7
612.0
0.3
7.9
1.2
10.2
SDDS119
620.1
625.7
5.6
2.7
0.9
4.3
including
621.0
622.0
1.0
8.6
3.0
14.2
including
625.4
625.7
0.3
2.9
1.5
5.6
SDDS119
642.7
644.4
1.6
1.1
0.1
1.4
SDDS119
646.3
647.9
1.6
6.3
0.1
6.6
including
647.6
647.9
0.3
35.9
0.0
36.0
SDDS119
650.0
653.6
3.5
0.7
0.4
1.5
including
653.4
653.6
0.1
3.5
0.8
5.1
SDDS119
657.1
657.7
0.6
17.6
0.2
18.0
SDDS119
663.4
670.5
7.1
1.4
0.4
2.3
including
665.7
665.9
0.2
11.3
3.5
17.8
including
668.9
669.2
0.4
13.8
0.2
14.2
SDDS119
672.1
673.5
1.4
0.8
0.4
1.6
SDDS119
675.7
683.7
8.0
0.6
0.2
1.0
SDDS119
691.0
692.1
1.1
2.2
0.6
3.4
including
691.6
692.1
0.5
4.4
0.4
5.2
SDDS119
700.1
702.0
2.0
2.3
0.1
2.4
including
700.1
700.2
0.2
16.4
0.8
18.0
SDDS119
704.1
704.3
0.2
4.8
0.9
6.6
SDDS119
706.9
707.3
0.4
10.1
0.4
10.9
SDDS119
710.4
710.9
0.5
2.9
0.4
3.6
SDDS119
713.3
713.7
0.3
0.7
0.6
1.9
SDDS119
715.1
715.4
0.3
0.6
0.3
1.2
SDDS119
731.9
732.2
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.7
SDDS119
734.3
736.3
2.0
0.8
0.3
1.4
SDDS119
741.1
743.5
2.4
1.4
0.4
2.1
including
742.9
743.5
0.6
3.8
1.4
6.3
SDDS119
846.2
846.8
0.5
1.2
0.9
2.8
SDDS119W1
610.5
611
0.5
1.1
2.3
5.4
SDDS119W1
610.5
617.1
6.6
0.8
0.3
1.3
including
610.5
611
0.5
1.1
2.3
5.4
SDDS119W1
619.85
625.4
5.55
3.6
0.8
5.1
including
619.85
621.9
2.05
5.1
1.9
8.6
including
624.9
625.4
0.5
14.2
0.5
15.1
SDDS119W1
631.9
632.3
0.4
1.1
0.5
2.1
SDDS119W1
641.1
641.5
0.4
0.7
0.5
1.6
Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC118 reported here >0.1g/t AuEq.
Hole-ID
From (m)
To (m)
Length (m)
Au (g/t)
Sb (%)
AuEq (g/t)
SDDSC119
317.8
318.4
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
394.0
394.5
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
394.5
394.6
0.2
0.4
2.6
5.3
SDDSC119
400.0
401.0
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
401.5
401.6
0.1
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
401.6
402.3
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
404.9
405.4
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
407.7
408.0
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
414.0
414.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
414.4
414.8
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119
414.8
415.2
0.4
0.5
0.2
0.8
SDDSC119
415.2
416.1
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
416.4
416.6
0.1
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
416.6
416.8
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
416.8
417.1
0.2
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC119
417.1
417.4
0.4
1.3
0.1
1.5
SDDSC119
417.4
418.1
0.6
1.2
0.1
1.3
SDDSC119
418.1
418.4
0.3
0.9
0.2
1.3
SDDSC119
418.4
418.9
0.5
1.5
1.9
5.1
SDDSC119
418.9
419.1
0.3
1.1
0.8
2.5
SDDSC119
419.1
419.4
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
419.4
419.7
0.4
7.0
0.0
7.0
SDDSC119
419.7
419.9
0.2
0.9
0.1
1.0
SDDSC119
419.9
420.5
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
420.5
421.0
0.5
12.4
0.2
12.7
SDDSC119
423.0
423.4
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
423.4
423.7
0.3
0.4
0.4
1.1
SDDSC119
423.7
423.9
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
423.9
424.3
0.4
0.2
1.5
3.0
SDDSC119
424.3
425.5
1.2
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
425.5
426.2
0.7
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
426.2
426.6
0.4
6.6
5.1
16.2
SDDSC119
426.6
427.0
0.5
1.4
0.2
1.7
SDDSC119
427.0
428.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
428.0
428.9
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
428.9
430.2
1.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
430.2
430.5
0.4
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
430.5
431.4
0.9
3.0
0.8
4.4
SDDSC119
431.4
432.4
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
432.4
433.2
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
433.2
434.5
1.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
434.5
435.8
1.3
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
435.8
437.0
1.2
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
437.0
437.8
0.8
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
437.8
439.0
1.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
439.0
439.8
0.8
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
439.8
440.0
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
440.0
441.0
1.0
0.7
0.4
1.4
SDDSC119
441.0
441.4
0.4
29.3
19.9
66.7
SDDSC119
441.4
442.2
0.8
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC119
442.2
443.6
1.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
443.6
444.4
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
446.6
447.5
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
447.5
447.8
0.3
1.4
1.3
3.7
SDDSC119
447.8
449.0
1.2
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
449.0
450.0
1.0
3.8
0.0
3.9
SDDSC119
450.0
451.0
1.0
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
451.0
452.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
453.0
453.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
453.5
454.3
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
454.3
454.8
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
454.8
455.0
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
456.0
457.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
457.0
457.2
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
457.2
457.7
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
457.8
458.3
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
458.3
459.0
0.7
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
460.0
460.9
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
462.0
463.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119
463.0
463.6
0.6
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC119
463.6
464.2
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
464.2
464.7
0.5
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC119
464.7
465.2
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
466.0
466.8
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
469.9
470.5
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
470.5
470.7
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
470.7
471.0
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
471.0
471.5
0.5
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
471.5
471.9
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
471.9
472.2
0.3
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
472.2
472.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
473.0
474.0
1.0
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC119
474.0
474.6
0.6
1.3
0.0
1.3
SDDSC119
474.6
474.7
0.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
477.0
477.5
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
477.5
478.1
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
478.1
478.5
0.4
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
478.5
479.0
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
479.0
479.6
0.6
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
479.6
480.6
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
481.1
481.6
0.5
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
482.4
483.0
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
483.0
484.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
485.0
485.4
0.4
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
539.2
539.4
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC119
539.4
539.6
0.2
1.4
9.0
18.3
SDDSC119
539.6
540.2
0.6
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC119
541.0
542.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
543.0
544.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
544.0
545.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
545.0
546.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
546.0
547.0
1.0
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
565.0
566.0
1.0
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
566.0
567.0
1.0
0.3
0.2
0.8
SDDSC119
567.0
567.3
0.3
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
568.5
569.1
0.6
0.1
0.9
1.8
SDDSC119
569.7
570.6
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
570.6
571.2
0.6
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
571.2
571.4
0.2
1.3
0.1
1.4
SDDSC119
571.4
571.6
0.2
8.3
0.8
9.8
SDDSC119
571.6
571.8
0.2
9.5
0.0
9.5
SDDSC119
571.8
572.2
0.4
0.7
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
572.2
573.1
0.9
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC119
573.1
573.2
0.2
1.8
0.0
1.8
SDDSC119
573.2
574.1
0.9
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC119
574.1
574.3
0.2
9.2
2.8
14.5
SDDSC119
574.3
575.0
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
575.0
576.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
576.0
576.7
0.7
1.2
0.0
1.2
SDDSC119
576.7
577.1
0.5
2.3
0.7
3.6
SDDSC119
577.1
577.7
0.6
12.2
9.5
30.1
SDDSC119
577.7
578.0
0.4
21.2
0.0
21.3
SDDSC119
578.0
578.9
0.9
1.0
0.4
1.7
SDDSC119
578.9
579.2
0.3
3.2
8.6
19.3
SDDSC119
579.2
579.5
0.3
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC119
579.5
580.2
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
580.2
580.5
0.3
2.0
7.6
16.3
SDDSC119
580.5
581.3
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
581.3
581.8
0.5
27.8
4.6
36.5
SDDSC119
581.8
582.2
0.4
1.0
0.0
1.1
SDDSC119
582.2
582.7
0.5
2.4
0.6
3.6
SDDSC119
582.7
583.7
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
584.8
585.9
1.1
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119
585.9
587.0
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
589.0
590.0
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
590.8
591.2
0.4
1.0
0.3
1.6
SDDSC119
591.2
592.2
1.0
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
592.2
593.0
0.8
1.8
1.1
3.9
SDDSC119
593.0
593.6
0.6
1.9
0.8
3.3
SDDSC119
594.3
595.0
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
597.0
598.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
598.0
599.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119
599.0
600.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
601.0
602.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
602.0
603.0
1.0
0.6
0.1
0.8
SDDSC119
604.0
605.0
1.0
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC119
605.0
606.0
1.0
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
606.0
607.0
1.0
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC119
607.0
608.0
1.0
1.2
0.5
2.1
SDDSC119
608.0
608.8
0.8
0.6
0.3
1.3
SDDSC119
609.6
610.6
1.0
1.4
0.9
3.0
SDDSC119
610.6
611.7
1.1
0.2
0.2
0.5
SDDSC119
611.7
612.0
0.3
7.9
1.2
10.2
SDDSC119
612.0
613.0
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
613.0
614.0
1.0
0.6
0.4
1.4
SDDSC119
614.0
615.0
1.0
2.8
0.0
2.9
SDDSC119
615.0
616.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
616.0
617.0
1.0
1.1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC119
617.0
617.8
0.8
3.0
0.2
3.4
SDDSC119
619.2
620.1
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
620.1
621.0
0.9
2.5
0.6
3.6
SDDSC119
621.0
622.0
1.0
8.6
3.0
14.2
SDDSC119
622.0
623.0
1.0
0.9
0.5
1.8
SDDSC119
623.0
624.0
1.0
1.6
0.1
1.8
SDDSC119
624.0
625.0
1.0
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
625.0
625.4
0.4
1.6
0.2
2.0
SDDSC119
625.4
625.7
0.3
2.9
1.5
5.6
SDDSC119
625.7
626.5
0.8
0.4
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
626.5
627.3
0.8
0.7
0.1
0.8
SDDSC119
628.8
629.2
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
629.2
629.4
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
630.0
630.2
0.2
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
630.2
630.5
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
630.5
631.1
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
631.7
632.5
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
632.5
633.0
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
637.3
637.8
0.5
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
637.8
638.5
0.7
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
638.5
638.8
0.3
0.9
0.0
0.9
SDDSC119
638.8
639.6
0.9
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
639.6
640.1
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
640.1
640.8
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
642.7
643.5
0.8
1.1
0.1
1.3
SDDSC119
643.5
643.9
0.4
1.7
0.1
1.8
SDDSC119
643.9
644.4
0.4
0.7
0.2
1.1
SDDSC119
644.4
644.9
0.6
0.5
0.1
0.6
SDDSC119
644.9
645.3
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
646.3
646.6
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.8
SDDSC119
646.6
646.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
646.9
647.6
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
647.6
647.9
0.3
35.9
0.0
36.0
SDDSC119
648.1
648.5
0.4
0.4
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
648.5
649.1
0.6
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
649.1
649.4
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
649.4
650.0
0.6
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC119
650.0
650.4
0.4
0.3
0.6
1.3
SDDSC119
650.4
650.9
0.5
0.9
1.0
2.8
SDDSC119
650.9
651.6
0.7
0.0
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
651.6
652.3
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
652.3
652.6
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
652.6
653.1
0.5
1.6
1.0
3.4
SDDSC119
653.1
653.4
0.3
1.4
0.3
1.9
SDDSC119
653.4
653.6
0.2
3.5
0.8
5.1
SDDSC119
653.6
654.0
0.5
0.3
0.3
0.8
SDDSC119
654.0
655.0
1.0
0.4
0.2
0.8
SDDSC119
655.0
656.0
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
656.8
657.1
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
657.1
657.7
0.6
17.6
0.2
18.0
SDDSC119
662.0
662.4
0.5
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC119
663.4
663.9
0.5
1.0
1.5
3.7
SDDSC119
663.9
664.3
0.4
0.6
0.5
1.6
SDDSC119
664.3
664.7
0.4
1.2
1.0
3.0
SDDSC119
665.7
665.9
0.2
11.3
3.5
17.8
SDDSC119
665.9
666.8
0.9
0.1
0.2
0.4
SDDSC119
666.8
667.0
0.2
0.9
1.7
4.2
SDDSC119
667.0
667.4
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
667.4
667.5
0.2
1.1
0.9
2.7
SDDSC119
667.5
667.7
0.2
0.3
0.4
1.0
SDDSC119
667.7
668.4
0.7
0.3
0.1
0.5
SDDSC119
668.4
668.9
0.5
1.3
0.1
1.5
SDDSC119
668.9
669.2
0.4
13.8
0.2
14.2
SDDSC119
669.2
670.1
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
670.1
670.5
0.4
1.0
0.6
2.1
SDDSC119
670.5
670.8
0.3
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC119
670.8
671.4
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
671.4
671.8
0.5
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
671.8
672.1
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
672.1
672.3
0.2
1.2
0.5
2.2
SDDSC119
672.3
672.6
0.3
0.6
0.3
1.2
SDDSC119
672.6
672.9
0.3
1.4
0.5
2.4
SDDSC119
672.9
673.0
0.1
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
673.0
673.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.1
SDDSC119
673.2
673.5
0.3
1.0
0.6
2.1
SDDSC119
673.5
673.9
0.4
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
674.2
674.4
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
675.2
675.3
0.1
0.1
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
675.3
675.7
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
675.7
676.0
0.3
1.0
0.3
1.5
SDDSC119
676.0
676.8
0.8
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
676.8
677.1
0.4
3.3
0.5
4.2
SDDSC119
677.1
678.2
1.1
0.2
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
678.2
678.5
0.3
1.8
1.0
3.7
SDDSC119
678.5
678.9
0.4
0.2
0.3
0.8
SDDSC119
678.9
680.2
1.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
680.2
680.5
0.3
2.4
0.2
2.8
SDDSC119
680.5
681.0
0.5
0.8
0.1
0.9
SDDSC119
681.0
681.4
0.4
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
681.4
681.8
0.4
0.7
0.5
1.6
SDDSC119
682.8
683.3
0.5
0.6
0.4
1.3
SDDSC119
683.3
683.7
0.4
0.6
0.2
1.1
SDDSC119
683.7
684.3
0.6
0.3
0.2
0.7
SDDSC119
684.3
685.0
0.7
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
687.1
687.9
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
687.9
688.8
0.9
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
688.8
689.8
1.0
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
691.0
691.3
0.3
0.5
1.2
2.7
SDDSC119
691.3
691.6
0.3
0.3
0.4
1.0
SDDSC119
691.6
692.1
0.5
4.4
0.4
5.2
SDDSC119
692.1
693.0
0.9
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
693.0
693.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
693.5
694.5
1.0
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
697.9
698.3
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
698.8
699.0
0.2
0.1
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
700.1
700.2
0.2
16.4
0.8
18.0
SDDSC119
700.2
701.0
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
701.0
702.0
1.0
1.9
0.0
1.9
SDDSC119
702.8
703.3
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
704.1
704.3
0.2
4.8
0.9
6.6
SDDSC119
705.2
706.0
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
706.9
707.3
0.4
10.1
0.4
10.9
SDDSC119
709.8
710.4
0.6
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119
710.4
710.9
0.5
2.9
0.4
3.6
SDDSC119
711.3
711.6
0.3
0.3
0.1
0.4
SDDSC119
713.0
713.3
0.4
0.1
0.1
0.2
SDDSC119
713.3
713.7
0.3
0.7
0.6
1.9
SDDSC119
713.7
714.4
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
714.4
714.6
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.6
SDDSC119
714.6
714.9
0.3
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
715.1
715.4
0.3
0.6
0.3
1.2
SDDSC119
731.9
732.2
0.3
0.5
0.7
1.7
SDDSC119
732.2
733.2
1.1
0.4
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119
733.2
733.8
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
733.8
734.3
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
734.3
734.8
0.5
1.4
1.3
3.7
SDDSC119
734.8
735.6
0.8
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
735.6
736.0
0.5
0.5
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119
736.0
736.3
0.3
1.3
0.0
1.4
SDDSC119
736.3
737.0
0.7
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
737.0
738.1
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
740.1
741.1
1.1
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
741.1
741.5
0.4
1.9
0.1
2.0
SDDSC119
742.5
742.9
0.4
1.0
0.0
1.0
SDDSC119
742.9
743.5
0.6
3.8
1.4
6.3
SDDSC119
743.5
744.0
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119
827.0
827.5
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119
830.5
830.6
0.2
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
833.8
834.7
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
834.7
835.3
0.6
0.6
0.0
0.7
SDDSC119
836.0
836.3
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
836.3
836.7
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119
844.4
844.8
0.3
0.8
0.0
0.8
SDDSC119
844.8
845.7
1.0
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119
845.7
846.2
0.5
0.4
0.2
0.8
SDDSC119
846.2
846.5
0.3
0.7
1.0
2.6
SDDSC119
846.5
846.8
0.2
1.8
0.6
3.0
SDDSC119W1
610.5
611.0
0.5
1.1
2.3
5.4
SDDSC119W1
611.0
612.0
1.0
0.2
0.1
0.3
SDDSC119W1
612.0
612.4
0.5
1.8
0.7
3.2
SDDSC119W1
612.4
613.6
1.2
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
613.6
613.9
0.3
1.8
1.1
3.9
SDDSC119W1
613.9
614.2
0.3
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
614.2
614.5
0.3
3.3
0.1
3.3
SDDSC119W1
614.5
615.6
1.1
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119W1
615.6
616.0
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
616.0
616.4
0.4
0.6
0.0
0.6
SDDSC119W1
616.4
616.8
0.4
2.1
0.1
2.2
SDDSC119W1
616.8
617.1
0.3
1.4
0.4
2.0
SDDSC119W1
617.1
618.0
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
618.9
619.3
0.4
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
619.3
619.9
0.6
0.3
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119W1
619.9
620.3
0.5
5.8
1.5
8.6
SDDSC119W1
620.3
621.0
0.7
8.9
0.8
10.5
SDDSC119W1
621.0
621.9
0.9
1.8
2.9
7.2
SDDSC119W1
621.9
622.7
0.8
0.7
0.1
0.9
SDDSC119W1
622.7
623.1
0.4
1.4
0.4
2.2
SDDSC119W1
623.1
623.5
0.4
0.5
0.0
0.5
SDDSC119W1
623.5
623.7
0.2
0.9
0.5
1.9
SDDSC119W1
623.7
624.9
1.2
0.6
0.1
0.7
SDDSC119W1
624.9
625.4
0.5
14.2
0.5
15.1
SDDSC119W1
625.4
625.7
0.3
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119W1
625.7
626.6
0.9
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
626.6
627.1
0.5
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119W1
628.4
629.1
0.7
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119W1
629.1
629.7
0.6
0.2
0.0
0.2
SDDSC119W1
629.7
630.5
0.8
0.8
0.0
0.9
SDDSC119W1
631.9
632.3
0.4
1.1
0.5
2.1
SDDSC119W1
632.6
633.1
0.5
0.3
0.0
0.3
SDDSC119W1
636.4
636.7
0.3
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC119W1
636.7
637.6
0.9
0.4
0.0
0.4
SDDSC119W1
638.5
639.3
0.8
0.1
0.0
0.1
SDDSC119W1
639.3
639.8
0.5
0.4
0.1
0.6
SDDSC119W1
640.5
641.1
0.6
0.7
0.0
0.8
SDDSC119W1
641.1
641.5
0.4
0.7
0.5
1.6
SDDSC119W1
641.5
642.3
0.8
0.2
0.0
0.2
SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited
View the original press release on accesswire.com