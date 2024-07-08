Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AD2Q | ISIN: DK0060696300 | Ticker-Symbol: 8ZI
Tradegate
08.07.24
13:08 Uhr
13,500 Euro
+0,080
+0,60 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN TOBACCO GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,42013,48015:01
13,42013,48014:50
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.07.2024 13:23 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

Company Announcement
No. 39/2024

Copenhagen, 8 July 2024

Treasury shares exceeding 5% of share capital

In accordance with Section 31 of the Capital Markets Act, it is hereby announced that Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S as of 5 July owns a total of 4,475,397 treasury shares of nominally DKK 1 (in total nominally DKK 4,475,397), thereby exceeding 5% of the total share capital and the total voting rights in the Company.

For further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Head of IR & Communication, phone +45 5084 7222 or torben.sand@st-group.com

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 39 2024 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/8aabad9c-ca8e-4996-a4b3-eb8c355970c4)

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.