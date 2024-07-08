

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Adicet Bio (ACET) announced the FDA has granted Fast Track Designation to ADI-270 for the potential treatment of patients with metastatic/advanced clear cell renal cell carcinoma who have been treated with an immune checkpoint inhibitor and a vascular endothelial growth factor inhibitor. ADI-270 is an armored allogeneic 'off-the-shelf' gamma delta CAR T cell therapy candidate targeting CD70-positive cancers.



Fast Track Designation is a process to facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs intended to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.



