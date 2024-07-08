Combining industry-specific experience and partnership to offer specialized coverage and enhanced protection for sport organizations and athletes across Canada

Markel Canada, a division of London-based casualty insurer, Markel International, and a subsidiary of Markel Group (NYSE: MKL), is excited to announce the official launch of Markel Play, a comprehensive insurance product tailored for the sports, fitness, and recreation sectors. Building on decades of specialty insurance experience and deep expertise in sport, this bespoke insurance solution represents a significant leap forward in client-centricity and innovation.

Markel has a longstanding history of providing specialized insurance solutions for sport and recreational organizations. Markel Play offers comprehensive protection for sports organizations and participants, including general liability, abuse liability, property, business interruption, instructor's errors and omissions and participant accident insurance.

To complete its robust insurance offering, Markel Canada has partnered with Sport Law and the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport. These partnerships have provided Markel Canada with in-depth knowledge of the challenges and risks faced by both amateur sport organizations and athletes, allowing the company to tailor appropriate policies, plans and protection for them. They also allow Markel to provide additional support for policyholders, including access to the Sport Law Safe Sport Policy Suite, Safe Sport policy implementation, waiver review and recommendations, up to two hours of bespoke risk management support, and 10 spaces in an online training course Governance Essentials delivered by the Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport.

"We are thrilled to introduce the enhanced Markel Play. Our commitment to listening to brokers and understanding client needs has always been at the core of what we do, and these ongoing enhancements to the Markel Play product are the latest example of that," said Brenda McClung, Assistant Vice President, Markel Play. "We are so fortunate to work alongside the best in the business through the partnerships we have built and look forward to continuing to lead and innovate within the sports space alongside them."

While always being a main player in the sport insurance arena, Markel's place in the market was strengthened through the acquisition of managing general agent (MGA) Allsport Insurance Marketing Ltd in 2017. This acquisition resulted in the upleveling of talent and approach with a leading team of underwriters and technical insurance experts to better support Markel's existing sport portfolio.

"The official launch of Markel Play is marked by our market leading insurance product that has been specifically tailored to support business and players of sport," said McClung. "However, it is truly made complete by turn-key services offerings through exclusive partnerships that result in guided council and support to ensure that proper protocols are in place to facilitate a safe experience for all involved."

For more information about Markel Play and its comprehensive insurance solutions, visit https://www.markel.ca/products/commercial-combined/markel-play

About Markel Canada

Markel Group (NYSE MKL), a Fortune 500 company based in Richmond, Virginia, with over 60 offices in 20+ countries, is a holding company for insurance, reinsurance, specialist advisory and investment operations around the world. A member of the National Markets team, Markel Canada Limited is a division of Markel International Services Limited (MINT) and the Canadian underwriting and claims operation writing business in Canada on behalf of Markel Syndicate 3000 at Lloyd's. To learn more, visit www.markel.ca.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708766885/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Maddie Livingston

Manager, Marketing Communications

(416) 933-3685

Maddie.Livingston@Markel.com