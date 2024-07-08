Anzeige
PR Newswire
08.07.2024 14:12 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Buyback of Class B shares in Essity during week 27, 2024

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between July 1, 2024, and July 5, 2024, Essity Aktiebolag (publ) repurchased a total of 270,000 own Class B shares (ISIN: SE0009922164) under the framework of the buyback program as resolved by the Board of Directors.

The share purchase is part of the SEK 3bn buyback program announced by Essity on June 17, 2024. The buyback program will extend from June 17, 2024, until the 2025 Annual General Meeting and be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) and the European Commission's Delegated Regulation 2016/1052 (Safe Harbour Regulation).

The share repurchase is financed using cash flow from current operations after the ordinary dividend with the ambition to continue with share buybacks over time as a recurring part of Essity's capital allocation.

Class B shares in Essity were repurchased as follows:

Date

Aggregated daily volume (no. of shares):

Weighted average price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

July 1, 2024

54,000

274.2731

14,810,747

July 2, 2024

54,000

274.2206

14,807,912

July 3, 2024

54,000

274.2680

14,810,472

July 4, 2024

54,000

273.8646

14,788,688

July 5, 2024

54,000

274.1078

14,801,821

Total accumulated during week 27, 2024

270,000

274.1468

74,019,641

Total accumulated during the buyback program

756,000

274.6953

207,669,647

All purchases were conducted on Nasdaq Stockholm by Danske Bank on behalf of Essity. Following the above purchases, Essity's holding of treasury shares amounted on July 5, 2024, to 756,000 Class B shares. The total number of shares in Essity amounted on the date of this press release to 702,342,489, of which 60,969,986 Class A shares and 641,372,503 Class B shares.

The full details concerning the completed transactions are appended to this press release.

For further information, please contact:
Sandra Åberg, Vice President Investor Relations, +46 70 564 96 89, sandra.aberg@essity.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/essity/r/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-27--2024,c4012402

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15798/4012402/2906435.pdf

Essity Press release week 27

https://mb.cision.com/Public/15798/4012402/a7659a26e3ae18ab.pdf

Essity transaction list week 27

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/buyback-of-class-b-shares-in-essity-during-week-27-2024-302190775.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
