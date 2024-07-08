The United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has included Indra's Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) technology on its Qualified Product List and it will be able to deploy it for any of the nation's 450 airports with staffed air traffic control towers

Indra's solution incorporates a cloud platform, satellite connections and 5G to enable rapid deployment at airports, to improve runway safety for the traveling public

The company has successfully implemented the initial deployment of its SAI system at Dallas Love Field Airport, one of the busiest in the country

Indra will supply Surface Awareness Initiative (SAI) systems for the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the civil aviation authority that manages the country's air traffic. The FAA has approved Indra's SAI solution, called AeroBOSS, to improve air traffic control situational awareness and reduce the risk of runway incursions that have increased globally in recent years. This solution can be delivered to over 250 FAA staffed air traffic control towers and to any of the approximately 200 additional airports managed through the FAA's Federal Contract Tower program that request it.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708875763/en/

Dallas Love Field Airport (Photo: Business Wire)

The FAA has included Indra's SAI technology on its Qualified Product List (QPL) for its acquisition and deployment at US airports. This innovative solution uses ADS-B surveillance technology to receive data on the aircraft's position and satellite connections and 5G networks to transmit it and report surface aircraft movements to air traffic controllers. The system contributes to comprehensive airport safety management and reduces the risk of surface incidents.

Indra has successfully completed the initial deployment of its SAI system at Dallas Love Field Airport, in Texas. This technology will enhance automatic surface monitoring through the ADS-B surveillance system and cloud connectivity, while it is also characterized by its rapid deployment and implementation capabilities.

Indra's SAI system allows air traffic controllers to obtain a comprehensive picture of the situation and the position of aircraft on the tarmac and runway to effectively prevent incidents and ensure airport and passenger safety. Indra expects large and medium-sized airports in the United States to adopt this technology in the coming years.

Meanwhile, Indra has renewed its exclusive agreement to supply DME systems to the FAA, through which it has already delivered over 250 sets of equipment. The DME systems guide aircraft during their approach to the airport and along their routes.

Innovation and efficiency in aviation technology

With the signing of this framework agreement, Indra will secure its position at the forefront of technological solutions in the US market, modernizing air traffic, defining the form of flying and managing the skies of the future, with a pledge to make aviation even safer and more efficient and sustainable.

In addition to the FAA, Indra provides air navigation aid systems to the US Air Force and the US Navy.

Indra has equipped more than 11,000 air traffic facilities around the world and it is one of the few companies in the world with a portfolio of next-generation solutions that are capable of managing a flight from gate to gate, from take-off to destination, while its technology guarantees the safety of 85% of the passengers who take a flight every day in the world, making it one of the global leaders within the sector.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240708875763/en/

Contacts:

Communication

Elsa Jiménez Blanco

ejimenezbl@indra.es

+34 669 82 93 19