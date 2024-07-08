DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist (U10G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2024 / 14:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond Long Dated UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 05-Jul-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.4849 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2638643 CODE: U10G LN ISIN: LU1407890620 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1407890620 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U10G LN Sequence No.: 332730 EQS News ID: 1941621 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

July 08, 2024 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)