Mocksville, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII), a tobacco products company focused on nicotine harm reduction and contract manufacturing, today announced that it will present at the Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Wednesday, July 17, 2024 at 11:25 AM Eastern Time.

To access the live presentation, please use the events link online at https://ir.xxiicentury.com/. Time permitting, questions may be included at the end of the presentation. Questions may be submitted in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

About 22nd Century Group, Inc.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XXII) is an agricultural biotechnology company focused on tobacco harm reduction, reduced nicotine tobacco and improving health and wellness through plant science. With dozens of patents allowing it to control nicotine biosynthesis in the tobacco plant, the Company has developed proprietary reduced nicotine content (RNC) tobacco plants and cigarettes, which have become the cornerstone of the FDA's Comprehensive Plan to address the widespread death and disease caused by smoking. The Company received the first and only FDA Modified Risk Tobacco Product (MRTP) authorization for a combustible cigarette in December 2021. The Company is a subsequent participating manufacturer under the Master Settlement Agreement ("MSA") and vertically integrated for the production of its own products plus contract manufacturing operations ("CMO"), which consist primarily of branded filtered cigars and conventional cigarettes.

