BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Submission of Document
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
(LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Quarterly Interim Dividend - Currency Election Form
A copy of the currency election form for the quarterly interim dividend will shortly be available for inspection at:
https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited,
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 3649 3432
8 July 2024
