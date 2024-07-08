

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Market sentiment remains cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's semi-annual testimony on monetary policy at the Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday. Anxiety ahead of the release of monthly consumer price inflation on Thursday and producer price inflation on Friday also weighed on sentiment.



Wall Street Futures have edged up. European benchmarks are trading higher, in the aftermath of the French election results. Asian stock indexes however finished trading on a strong negative note.



Dollar Index edged up. Bond yields mostly hardened. Crude oil prices declined amidst hopes of a ceasefire in Gaza. Gold slipped in response to the spike in bond yields. Cryptocurrencies are trading mixed.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 39,401.50, up 0.07% S&P 500 (US500) at 5,569.00, up 0.03% Germany's DAX at 18,525.35, up 0.35% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,216.70, up 0.16% France's CAC 40 at 7,682.20, up 0.09% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,994.35, up 0.30% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 40,867.50, down 0.06% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 7,763.20, down 0.76% China's Shanghai Composite at 2,922.45, down 0.93% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 17,524.06, down 1.55%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.0833, down 0.03% GBP/USD at 1.2833, up 0.19% USD/JPY at 160.94, up 0.14% AUD/USD at 0.6742, down 0.10% USD/CAD at 1.3634, down 0.04% Dollar Index at 104.95, up 0.08%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.305%, up 0.87% Germany at 2.5475%, up 0.65% France at 3.212%, down 0.09% U.K. at 4.1800%, up 1.24% Japan at 1.088%, up 0.18%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Sep) at $85.98, down 0.65%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Aug) at $82.47, down 0.83%. Gold Futures (Aug) at $2,382.85, down 0.62%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $57,161.80, down 0.49% Ethereum at $3,053.54, up 1.27% BNB at $515.23, up 1.30% Solana at $140.62, up 0.52% XRP at $0.4399, up 1.15%.



