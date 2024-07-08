Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Forrester Research has named Guidewire ClaimCenter as a Leader in The Forrester Wave: P&C Claims Management Systems, Q2 2024. The report evaluated 15 vendor solutions in the market against 22 criteria to help insurance claims and application professionals select the right claims management system for their needs. Read the report here.

"Guidewire's big thinking and execution continues to pay off. …It stands out for its overall R&D investments and the scale of its partner network, as evidenced by its expansive public API marketplace," wrote Ellen Carney, Principal Analyst, Forrester in the report. "ClaimCenter provides best-in-class performance across the majority of its current offering capabilities, delivering capabilities such as its Explore tool as well as automated detection for catastrophes (CATs), fraud, litigation, and subrogation. …Reference customers mentioned better-than-expected returns on their ClaimCenter investments and praised its adjuster workbench. …For insurers committed to meeting the escalating demands of a growing claim ecosystem, Guidewire ClaimCenter is an obvious choice."

"We are pleased to be acknowledged by Forrester as a leader in P&C claims management systems," said Michael Howe, Chief Product Officer, Guidewire. "We are grateful for the trust that the ClaimCenter customer community places in Guidewire to help them run and grow their businesses each day, especially those that participated in the research. Their feedback and partnership fuels the product innovation that's defining excellence in P&C insurance."

From faster closing times to automated workflows, predictive analytics that drive decisions, digital engagement, and an ecosystem of partners and insurtechs, ClaimCenter unites core claims functionality and a progressive approach for future-proof management. ClaimCenter powers claims management for over 300 insurers in more than 40 countries, across all lines of personal, commercial, and workers' compensation insurance.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and machine learning to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 540 insurers in 40 countries, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,600+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

