Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Li-Metal Corp. (CSE: LIM) (OTCQB: LIMFF) (FSE: 5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company") announces that Srini Godavarthy has notified the Company that he has resigned as Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. Mr. Godavarthy has also resigned from the Company's Board of Directors.

Keshav Kochhar, the Company's COO, will act as CEO on an interim basis.

On behalf of the Board

Tim Johnston

Li-Metal Corp.

Telephone: 647-494-4887

Email: t.johnston@li-metal.com

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based company developing lithium metal anodes and lithium metal production technologies for use in next-generation batteries. We believe our production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing products and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries that are critical to tomorrow's electric vehicles. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/215711

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.