Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2024) - Bracewell LLP announced today that Michelle T. Boudreaux has joined the firm's Houston office as a partner in the energy regulatory group. She joins Bracewell from Baker Botts L.L.P., where she was a partner in the energy projects and transactions group.

"We are excited to welcome Michelle to the firm," said Bracewell Managing Partner Gregory M. Bopp. "She's one of the nation's most highly regarded energy regulatory lawyers and is a terrific addition to our market-leading energy regulatory practice."

Boudreaux brings 20 years of experience in providing transactional and regulatory advice to the owners and operators of petroleum liquids and natural gas pipelines. Her primary area of focus is federal and state regulation of interstate and intrastate pipelines, with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and pipeline litigation before the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and the Railroad Commission of Texas.

Boudreaux's transactional practice includes drafting and negotiating transportation service agreements, storage agreements, pipeline lease agreements and other midstream agreements. She has deep experience in greenfield and brownfield energy project development.

"Many of us have known Michelle and her excellent reputation in the oil and gas pipeline regulatory community for years," said Mark K. Lewis, head of Bracewell's Washington, DC office. "Following the addition last year of Gene Elrod, adding Michelle to the team further solidifies our market-leading presence. Michelle's deep understanding of the complexities in oil and gas pipeline regulations and transactions will be invaluable as our clients navigate this dynamic environment."

Bracewell has one of the nation's top oil and gas regulatory practices and is highly regarded for creative solutions to regulatory issues that allow oil and gas clients to achieve their commercial objectives. More than any other law firm, Bracewell routinely represents midstream companies in the development of significant projects, day-to-day operations, expansions, commercial opportunities, disputes and ongoing regulatory and commercial requirements. With Boudreaux on the team, Bracewell has expanded its industry-leading oil and gas pipeline regulatory practice to Houston.

"I chose to join Bracewell because of the firm's industry-leading pipeline regulatory practice," said Boudreaux. "This is a great opportunity to collaborate with a talented group of lawyers and will provide a great platform to build my practice."

Boudreaux received her J.D., magna cum laude, in 2002 from Tulane University Law School, where she was managing editor of the Tulane Environmental Law Journal and in the Order of the Coif. She also earned a B.A. from Indiana University in 1991 and a M.S.W. from Tulane University in 1996.

