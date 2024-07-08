Anzeige
WKN: A2P7ZC | ISIN: SE0014401121
Frankfurt
08.07.24
15:29 Uhr
0,037 Euro
+0,000
+0,55 %
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2024 15:47 Uhr
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: AegirBio AB changes name to Magnasense AB

As from July 09, 2024, AegirBio ABwill change company name to Magnasense AB.
ISIN Code will not change. 

Old company name:  AegirBio AB 
----------------------------------
New company name:  Magnasense AB
----------------------------------
Old Ticker:     AEGIR    
----------------------------------
New Ticker:     MAGNA    
----------------------------------
Unchanged ISIN code SE0014401121 
----------------------------------
                 
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
