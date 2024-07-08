Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of company name: AegirBio AB changes name to Magnasense AB

As from July 09, 2024, AegirBio ABwill change company name to Magnasense AB. ISIN Code will not change. Old company name: AegirBio AB ---------------------------------- New company name: Magnasense AB ---------------------------------- Old Ticker: AEGIR ---------------------------------- New Ticker: MAGNA ---------------------------------- Unchanged ISIN code SE0014401121 ---------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com