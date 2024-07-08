Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
08.07.2024 15:59 Uhr
54 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: NOBA Holding AB (publ) merges with NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)

With reference to the press release published by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) on
July 1, 2024, the issuer of bonds will merge with NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). 

As of July 9, 2024, the following bond loan issued by NOBA Holding AB (publ)
will therefore change issuer to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). Long names, short
names and trading codes will remain unchanged. 

New issuer name: NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)
ISIN:       NO0011134462       
Short name:    NOBAHLD AT1       
ISIN:       NO0011134470       
Short name:    NOBAHLD T2        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.