Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of Issuer: NOBA Holding AB (publ) merges with NOBA Bank Group AB (publ)

With reference to the press release published by NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) on July 1, 2024, the issuer of bonds will merge with NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). As of July 9, 2024, the following bond loan issued by NOBA Holding AB (publ) will therefore change issuer to NOBA Bank Group AB (publ). Long names, short names and trading codes will remain unchanged. New issuer name: NOBA Bank Group AB (publ) ISIN: NO0011134462 Short name: NOBAHLD AT1 ISIN: NO0011134470 Short name: NOBAHLD T2 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 72 80. Nasdaq Stockholm AB