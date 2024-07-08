Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08
[08.07.24]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.07.24
|IE000LZC9NM0
|10,175,576.00
|USD
|0
|73,127,890.30
|7.1866
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.07.24
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|3,849,050.00
|EUR
|0
|23,482,287.81
|6.1008
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.07.24
|IE000GETKIK8
|32,903.00
|GBP
|0
|317,483.03
|9.6491
|Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|08.07.24
|IE000XIITCN5
|646,895.00
|GBP
|0
|5,364,004.17
|8.2919