Moomoo Announces Partnership with TradingView

With moomoo, investors can access advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. The platform also provides free access to a wide range of investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can use to expand their investing skills. Users can also join forum discussions, trending topics, webinars, and seminars to enhance their investment knowledge and exchange ideas within moomoo's inclusive community. The partnership will enhance the user experience of moomoo clients by offering them the world-renowned TradingView platform as an additional way to trade with its best-in-class charting features and a comprehensive suite of analytical tools.

"We are excited to enhance our users' overall investing experience through TradingView's analysis and social network, which will create more robust interactions and deeper trading conversations," said Justin Zacks, Vice President of Strategy at Moomoo Technologies Inc. "This partnership will also bring TradingView's millions of users onto moomoo's platform."

"Moomoo may be a relatively new brand here in the US, however, we are happy to welcome them to the TradingView ecosystem," said Pierce Crosby, General Manager at TradingVew, "Having worked with the team for some time now, we are impressed by their technology and speed to market. Clearly, this emphasis on high-performance tech is well-aligned with our own ethos, and we believe this sets the stage for a winning partnership with Moomoo."

About moomoo

Moomoo is an investment and trading platform that empowers global investors with pro-grade, easy-to-use tools, data, and insights. It provides users with the necessary information and technology to make more informed investment decisions. Investors have access to advanced charting tools, technical analytics, and in-depth data. Moomoo grows with its users, cultivating a community where investors share, learn, and grow together in one place. Moomoo provides free access to investment courses, educational materials, and interactive events that any investor, at any level, can gain from. Users can join forum discussions, trending topics, and seminars to better their investment knowledge and insights.

The moomoo app is offered by Moomoo Technologies Inc. ("MTI") a company that is based in Palo Alto, California. The app is used globally in countries including the U.S., Singapore, Australia, Japan, Malaysia and Canada. MTI is not a broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice or recommendations. In the U.S., securities products and services are offered by Moomoo Financial Inc. ("MFI"), an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA/SIPC. MTI and MFI are indirect, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Futu Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: FUTU). FUTU has won multiple awards internationally, such as Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies in 2022. Moomoo is not just your investment platform. It is your investment journey.

About TradingView

TradingView is a globally renowned charting platform and vibrant community used by over 50 million traders worldwide. It pushes the boundaries of technology to deliver the best experience in finance.

The platform empowers users with 110+ drawing tools, 400+ in-built technical indicators, and a comprehensive analytical suite for informed trading decisions, making it a top destination for retail investors.

Supercharged by the latest technologies across browsers, desktops, and mobile apps, TradingView is a unique space where market enthusiasts can chart, chat, and trade in one place.

Beyond premier retail experience, TradingView provides solutions for businesses, including advertising, news partnerships, market widgets, charting libraries, and broker integrations.

