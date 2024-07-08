Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.07.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Neuer Börsen-Bulle: Unentdeckter Börsenstar mit sensationeller News und spottbilliger Bewertung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 894565 | ISIN: GB0000536739 | Ticker-Symbol: 0LC
Tradegate
08.07.24
10:02 Uhr
62,00 Euro
+1,50
+2,48 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
60,0061,5018:13
60,5061,0017:35
PR Newswire
08.07.2024 17:12 Uhr
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Ashtead Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 08

Ashtead Group plc

8 July 2024

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Brendan Horgan

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CEO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards made in July 2021 under the Performance Share Plan

  1. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards made in September 2021 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.12

32,162

51.12

44,901

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

77,063

51.12

£3,939,461

e)

Date of the transaction

5 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

a. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Performance Share Plan

b. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

a.

51.12

15,468

b.

51.12

21,595

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

37,063

51.12

£1,894,661

Date of the transaction

5 July 2024

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Michael Pratt

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

CFO

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Ashtead Group plc

b)

LEI

2138007UTBN8X9K1A235

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards made in July 2021 under the Performance Share Plan

  1. Vesting of nil-cost conditional awards made in September 2021 under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

51.12

19,314

51.12

24,032

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

43,346

51.12

£2,215,848

e)

Date of the transaction

5 July 2024

f)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of £0.10p

GB0000536739

b)

  1. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Performance Share Plan

  1. Sale of shares to cover applicable withholding tax and other deductions arising on release of conditional awards under the Long-Term Incentive Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

a.

51.12

9,051

b.

51.12

11,295

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

20,346

51.12

£1,040,088

Date of the transaction

5 July 2024

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange XLON

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Ashtead Group

Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700


© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.