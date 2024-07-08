Tron DAO

NEWS RELEASE BY TRON DAO Geneva, Switzerland | July 08, 2024 10:10 AM Eastern Daylight Time Geneva, Switzerland, July 8, 2024 - TRON DAO proudly announces the distinguished teams from HackaTRON Season 6, co-hosted by HTX DAO , BTTC , and JustLend DAO . With over a thousand participants building innovative projects in the TRON ecosystem, the season concluded with great success. Winners have been awarded their respective share of the $650,000 prize pool. Participants across various tracks, including Web3, DeFi, Artistry, Integration, and Builder, received the following amounts: 1st Place winners in each track received $25,000, 2nd Place winners received $15,000, 3rd Place winners received $10,000, 4th Place winners received $8,000, and 5th Place winners received $6,000. *Note: All prizes were issued in USDT equivalent in TRX, not USD, restrictions applied. The HackaTRON Season 6 winners by track are as follows: Judge-Selected Winners Web3 Track The Web3 category aims to honor teams that usher along the transition of Web 2.0 to Web 3.0 by introducing next-gen DAO tools, SocialFi, blockchain/web infrastructure, SDKs, and other Dapps. The winners of the Web3 track are as follows: BlinkAI by Blink Transatron by Transatron Toqen Factory by Decentra CIROTRX by Brutus Finance SaveWallet by TronSave DeFi Track Showcasing projects that transform finance through decentralization, empowering individuals with transparent, accessible, and inclusive protocols for asset management. The winners of the DeFi track are as follows: HandShake by HandShakers GuessThePrice by GuessThePrice ChickenSwap/Bot by Coconut Chicken Staqe Protocol by Decentra TronEnergize by TronEnergize Artistry Track Where entertainment meets blockchain technology. The artistry track spotlights creative prowess in visual projects that embrace GameFi, NFTs, assets, and ventures related to the Metaverse. The winners of the Artistry track are as follows: Unclaimed - Fall of Mankind by Unclaimed TOBA by TOBA STAR-EX by Theras-Labs Decentralised Character AI by PixelCrafter Tronquility by Arcane Oracle Integration Track The Integration track, previously coined as the A.I. track, prompts participants to integrate advanced protocols into the TRON ecosystem, urging them to incorporate existing protocols, Dapps, or services on TRON/BTTC into their applications. Participants create impactful features/tools for enhancing applications within the TRON/BTTC ecosystems. The winners of the Integration track are as follows: JustMoney Explorer by JustMoney CodeHive by HiveTeam AnkerPay Tron by AnkerPay File-Wallet by AmphibianDev BttTipBot by onchaindev Builder Track Acknowledging teams who have previously participated in TRON hackathons and have a working project that they would like to improve upon and update with new features. The winners of the Builder track are as follows: Block Fabric by BlockFabric Vaulidity (formerly Solide) by Solide Project USTX BOND by USTX Monetizado by Monetizado Pravahini by Pravahini Community Forum Selected Winners The prize distribution for the winners chosen by the vibrant TRON community forum is equally exciting: the first-place victor secured $7,000, the second-place winner $6,000, the third-place $5,000, and the fourth and fifth-place winners will be rewarded with $4,000 and $3,000, respectively. Web3 SaveWallet by TronSave ClaimFreeTRX by Stian uDawgBot by uDawgDAO CiroTRX by Brutus Finance Promptron by 0xmad DeFi TronEnergize by TronEnergize GuessThePrice by GuessThePrice ChickenSwap/Bot by Coconut Chicken HandShake by HandShakers Nobles by Nobles Artistry Unclaimed - Fall of Mankind by Unclaimed Decentralised Character AI by PixelCrafter STAR-EX by Theras-Labs Strongcoin by Strongteam Cricket Clash by Cricket Clash Integration JustMoney Explorer by JustMoney BttTipBot by onchaindev IntegraTRON by Decon File-Wallet by AmphibianDev CodeHive by HiveTeam Builder JustMoney Swap by JustMoney Pravahini by Pravahini World Craft by World Craft'ers OnChainVision by onchaindev AwpSwap by AwpSwap BONUS Prizes Project Engagement The project engagement category celebrates projects with strong community engagement that haven't yet received recognition. Jumble Dude

QuestArcade Determination Prize The Determination Prize is for those projects that, despite not making it past the pre-selection round or being fully operational on the mainnet by June 28, have still earned outstanding feedback from the community. D-Safe Library

ZombieLand Ecosystem Prize The Ecosystem Prize is applicable to projects that are actively involved in the TRON community, whether online or at events, and across various social platforms in the TRON ecosystem, but haven't yet received any prizes. ChickenWars

HackTRON Season 7 Preview As HackaTRON Season 6 concludes, TRON DAO is gearing up for an even more dynamic Season 7, with new sponsors, judges, and co-hosts. The tracks for HackaTRON Season 7 will remain consistent with those of Season 6. Participants can look forward to Web3, DeFi, Artistry, Builder and Integration categories. Stay tuned for further updates and announcements. HackaTRON Season 7 Key Dates Please see the important dates for Season 7 below: Jul 25 - Oct 8, 2024: HackaTRON S7 Submission Period

Oct 9 - Oct 23, 2024: Pre-selection Period

Oct 24 - Oct 31: Judging & Community Voting Period

Nov 13: Qualifiers & Winners Announcement Stay updated and get involved by following TRON DAO on X and visiting the HackaTRON official page for the latest news and participation opportunities. Get ready to integrate, innovate, and inspire with HackaTRON Season 7! About TRON DAO TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps. Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON network has continued to deliver impressive achievements since MainNet launch in May 2018. July 2018 also marked the ecosystem integration of BitTorrent, a pioneer in decentralized Web3 services boasting over 100 million monthly active users. The TRON network has gained incredible traction in recent years. As of July 2024, it has over 241 million total user accounts on the blockchain, more than 7.9 billion total transactions, and over $20 billion in total value locked (TVL), as reported on TRONSCAN. In addition, TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin across the globe, overtaking USDT on Ethereum since April 2021. The TRON network completed full decentralization in December 2021 and is now a community-governed DAO. Most recently in October 2022, TRON was designated as the national blockchain for the Commonwealth of Dominica, which marks the first time a major public blockchain partnered with a sovereign nation to develop its national blockchain infrastructure. On top of the government's endorsement to issue Dominica Coin ("DMC"), a blockchain-based fan token to help promote Dominica's global fanfare, seven existing TRON-based tokens - TRX, BTT, NFT, JST, USDD, USDT, TUSD, have been granted statutory status as authorized digital currency and medium of exchange in the country. TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum Media Contact Yeweon Park press@tron.network Company Website https://trondao.org/



