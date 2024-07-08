Groupe Casino: Renewal of partnership with Sherpa

Press release

8 July 2024

The Sherpa Cooperative and Casino renew their partnership to supply 119 Sherpa stores

Casino and the Sherpa Cooperative announced today that they have renewed their partnership. Casino will continue to supply the 119 food stores in the Sherpa network, which is the retail benchmark in mountain regions.

This renewal is a continuation of the partnership that has linked the two brands since 2009. The supply contract includes providing cooperative members with a wide range of products and ensuring quality delivery to stores. The contract will take effect from 1 October 2024.

Priorities of the new supply contract

The Sherpa Cooperative has once again chosen to place its trust in its long-standing partner, recognising the expertise of Casino's teams, particularly when it comes to convenience stores. The supply contract also guarantees that the Sherpa Cooperative maintains complete independence.

The Sherpa Cooperative and Distribution Casino France have signed a new partnership to continue the collaboration they began in 2009. Olivier Carrié, Chairman of the Sherpa Cooperative, commented: "We are delighted with this renewed agreement with Casino. The immediate objective is to ensure good footfall this summer in all Sherpa stores and to get the winter season, which is crucial to this partnership, off to a good start."

Frequent deliveries and a tailored product range

With this renewed partnership, Sherpa intends to maintain its performance and retain its leading position in mountain regions, thanks in particular to a relevant product range and sustained frequency of quality deliveries throughout the season. The 119 Sherpa stores are located exclusively in mountain regions, which means deliveries can be complex and require Casino's specific expertise.

For its part, Casino has underlined its ambition to maintain its leading position in convenience retailing, particularly seasonal retailing, and its commitment to forging lasting, high-quality partnerships with independent players in the sector.

Philippe Palazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Casino Group, said: "This partnership demonstrates Casino Group's ambition to offer our partners an impeccable service and product offering, and to continue to cover the entire country. This renewed confidence in Casino's expertise confirms our leading position in convenience retailing, both geographically and in terms of people, for both our customers and for Sherpa, our partner."

Magali Daubinet-Salen, Chief Executive Officer of Distribution Casino France, added: "We are delighted to be renewing our partnership with Sherpa. This is the logical next step after 15 years of partnership, during which we have constantly placed our quality expertise at the heart of our relationship with Sherpa. For years to come, the partnership between Sherpa and Casino will be distinguished by the quality of the products, the proximity in the relationship, and the excellence in the service."

About Casino Group

Casino Group is a recognised leader in the French retail market, with more than 8,600 outlets nationwide*. It operates the country's largest network of convenience stores, with 6,300 units, and ranks second in online non-food retailing through its Cdiscount brand. Thanks to its more than 44,000 employees, driven by their passion for retailing and customer service, the Group has built a portfolio of strong, dynamic, complementary banners and reported net sales of €9 billion in 2023. With a clear vision of how its industry is changing, the Group is committed to accelerating the transformation of retail. To this end, all its retail activities are positioned in the future-facing convenience, premium and e-commerce segments.

*Data at 31 December 2023

About the Sherpa Cooperative

As a cooperative comprising exclusively independent local supermarkets, Sherpa is an unconventional brand in the world of food distribution. Founded in 1988, the Cooperative now has 119 stores across France's main mountain ranges. Its head office is located in Aix-les-Bains in the Savoie region. The stores are named after the Sherpa people - Nepalese guides and porters whose courage and resilience have ensured the success of expeditions on the Himalayan slopes. In the Alps, the name "Sherpa" evokes freedom, nature, the mountains and a reliable, robust state of mind. This reflects not only our belief that good food and holidays in mountain resorts go hand in hand, but also our mission, which is bringing the joy of a good meal to the mountains.

