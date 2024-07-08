Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 1 to July 5, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 01/07/2024 274,562 63.686831 17,485,983.69 XPAR 01/07/2024 80,000 63.690938 5,095,275.04 CEUX 01/07/2024 15,000 63.669149 955,037.24 TQEX 01/07/2024 15,000 63.658115 954,871.73 AQEU 02/07/2024 282,907 64.059096 18,122,766.67 XPAR 02/07/2024 74,000 64.052887 4,739,913.64 CEUX 02/07/2024 13,000 64.039134 832,508.74 TQEX 02/07/2024 13,000 64.040667 832,528.67 AQEU 03/07/2024 252,842 64.746005 16,370,509.40 XPAR 03/07/2024 95,000 64.727444 6,149,107.18 CEUX 03/07/2024 15,000 64.733375 971,000.63 TQEX 03/07/2024 15,000 64.731549 970,973.24 AQEU 04/07/2024 255,415 65.429123 16,711,579.45 XPAR 04/07/2024 82,000 65.376825 5,360,899.65 CEUX 04/07/2024 17,500 65.541258 1,146,972.02 TQEX 04/07/2024 17,500 65.544229 1,147,024.01 AQEU 05/07/2024 201,369 65.504573 13,190,590.36 XPAR 05/07/2024 140,000 65.426011 9,159,641.54 CEUX 05/07/2024 15,000 65.402987 981,044.81 TQEX 05/07/2024 15,000 65.407399 981,110.99 AQEU Total 1,889,095 64.665535 122,159,338.67

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

