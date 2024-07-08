Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24,2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from July 1 to July 5, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
01/07/2024
274,562
63.686831
17,485,983.69
XPAR
01/07/2024
80,000
63.690938
5,095,275.04
CEUX
01/07/2024
15,000
63.669149
955,037.24
TQEX
01/07/2024
15,000
63.658115
954,871.73
AQEU
02/07/2024
282,907
64.059096
18,122,766.67
XPAR
02/07/2024
74,000
64.052887
4,739,913.64
CEUX
02/07/2024
13,000
64.039134
832,508.74
TQEX
02/07/2024
13,000
64.040667
832,528.67
AQEU
03/07/2024
252,842
64.746005
16,370,509.40
XPAR
03/07/2024
95,000
64.727444
6,149,107.18
CEUX
03/07/2024
15,000
64.733375
971,000.63
TQEX
03/07/2024
15,000
64.731549
970,973.24
AQEU
04/07/2024
255,415
65.429123
16,711,579.45
XPAR
04/07/2024
82,000
65.376825
5,360,899.65
CEUX
04/07/2024
17,500
65.541258
1,146,972.02
TQEX
04/07/2024
17,500
65.544229
1,147,024.01
AQEU
05/07/2024
201,369
65.504573
13,190,590.36
XPAR
05/07/2024
140,000
65.426011
9,159,641.54
CEUX
05/07/2024
15,000
65.402987
981,044.81
TQEX
05/07/2024
15,000
65.407399
981,110.99
AQEU
Total
1,889,095
64.665535
122,159,338.67
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
