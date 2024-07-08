EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Olympique Lyonnais exercises purchase options for Duje Caleta-Car and Mama Baldé

Olympique Lyonnais exercises purchase options for Duje Caleta-Car and Mama Baldé

Lyon, July 8, 2024 - 6:00 pm



Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has exercised the purchase options for Duje ?aleta-Car and Mama Baldé.

- Duje Caleta-Car, on loan from Southampton last season, has signed a three-year contract until June 2027. The transfer is worth €3.59m, to which can be added a €2.1m bonus and an additional 15% interest on any future capital gains. The 27-year-old Croatian international defender brings a wealth of top-level experience, having played 360 professional matches in various European leagues, including 24 in Ligue 1 last season with OL.



- Mama Baldé, a Guinea-Bissau striker on loan from Troyes in 23/24, has signed a two-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, running until June 2026. The transfer is worth €6m, to which can be added a €0.5m bonus and a 10% interest on any future capital gains. A powerful, versatile 28-year-old who can play on all fronts, Mama Baldé contributed to the team's turnaround in the second half of the season, demonstrating an exemplary state of mind.









Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00

Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65

Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com

www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com

Euronext Paris - segment C

Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary

ISIN code: FR0010428771

Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)

Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)

ICB: 40501030 Recreational services

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWlsk8prZWnGnGpvl56bnJaXZ2+Uw2SUZmfJlWdslsmcm2mUmWyXZ5nHZnFnnGZo

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86712-240708-cp-levee-options-achat-balde-et-caleta-car-en.pdf