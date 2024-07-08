Anzeige
WKN: A0MJ2F | ISIN: FR0010428771
München
08.07.24
08:00 Uhr
1,950 Euro
+0,030
+1,56 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,9752,18019:39
Actusnews Wire
08.07.2024 18:13 Uhr
98 Leser
EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Olympique Lyonnais exercises purchase options for Duje Caleta-Car and Mama Baldé

Olympique Lyonnais exercises purchase options for Duje Caleta-Car and Mama Baldé

Lyon, July 8, 2024 - 6:00 pm


Olympique Lyonnais is pleased to announce that it has exercised the purchase options for Duje ?aleta-Car and Mama Baldé.

- Duje Caleta-Car, on loan from Southampton last season, has signed a three-year contract until June 2027. The transfer is worth €3.59m, to which can be added a €2.1m bonus and an additional 15% interest on any future capital gains. The 27-year-old Croatian international defender brings a wealth of top-level experience, having played 360 professional matches in various European leagues, including 24 in Ligue 1 last season with OL.

- Mama Baldé, a Guinea-Bissau striker on loan from Troyes in 23/24, has signed a two-year contract with Olympique Lyonnais, running until June 2026. The transfer is worth €6m, to which can be added a €0.5m bonus and a 10% interest on any future capital gains. A powerful, versatile 28-year-old who can play on all fronts, Mama Baldé contributed to the team's turnaround in the second half of the season, demonstrating an exemplary state of mind.





Tel: +33 4 81 07 55 00
Fax: +33 4 81 07 45 65
Email: finance@eaglefootballgroup.com
www.finance.eaglefootballgroup.com
Euronext Paris - segment C
Indices: CAC All-Share - CAC Consumer Discretionary
ISIN code: FR0010428771
Reuters: EFG.PA (ex OLG.PA)
Bloomberg: EFG FP (ex OLG FP)
ICB: 40501030 Recreational services
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xWlsk8prZWnGnGpvl56bnJaXZ2+Uw2SUZmfJlWdslsmcm2mUmWyXZ5nHZnFnnGZo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-86712-240708-cp-levee-options-achat-balde-et-caleta-car-en.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2024 Actusnews Wire
